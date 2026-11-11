Future Static Announce 2027 Australian Tour Behind New Album ‘Ornaments & Memories’

Melbourne metalcore rising stars Future Static have announced a national headline tour for April 2027, hitting the road in support of their newly released sophomore album, Ornaments & Memories.

The five-piece will bring their signature collision of crushing riffs, soaring melodies and powerhouse dual vocals to four cities, kicking things off at Adelaide’s Jive Bar on Friday, 2nd April, before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Future Static – ‘State of Mind’

And they’re bringing some of Australia’s most promising emerging heavy acts along for the ride, with Nightlight, Post Heaven and Broken Earth joining the bill as special guests.

The announcement arrives just a week after the release of Ornaments & Memories, which marks another major step forward for the Melbourne outfit.

Exploring themes of internal conflict, personal growth, change and love, the record builds on the band’s distinctive blend of technical metalcore, melodic intensity and emotionally charged songwriting.

At the heart of Future Static’s sound is the electrifying vocal chemistry between frontwoman Amariah Cook and bassist Kira Neil, whose contrasting performances bring both ferocity and vulnerability to the band’s music.

Alongside guitarists Ryan Qualizza and Jack Smith, and drummer Jackson Trudel, the quintet have steadily established themselves as one of Australia’s most exciting emerging heavy acts.

Their rise began gathering serious momentum following the release of their 2023 debut album, Liminality, which reached #1 on the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) chart.

Since then, Future Static have built an increasingly formidable reputation on the international touring circuit, sharing stages with the likes of Babymetal, Electric Callboy, Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Lacuna Coil, Jinjer and TesseracT.

They’ve also taken their music overseas for headline performances and support tours alongside Ankor and Humanity’s Last Breath, while appearing at major European festivals including Sziget, Radar, Reeperbahn and Euroblast.

Along the way, the band have attracted attention from international heavy music tastemakers including Kerrang! and Metal Hammer, alongside support from triple j back home.

Now, armed with a second album and an ever-growing international fanbase, Future Static are preparing to bring their latest material to Australian audiences on their own headline run.

The upcoming shows will offer fans a chance to experience Ornaments & Memories live, while also shining a spotlight on the next generation of local alternative talent.

Destroy All Lines presale tickets will be available from Monday, 16th November at 10am local time, before general public tickets go on sale Thursday, 19th November at 10am local time.

Check out the full itinerary below!

Future Static – Ornaments & Memories Australian Tour 2027

With special guests Nightlight, Post Heaven & Broken Earth

Friday, 2nd April — Jive Bar, Adelaide SA

— Jive Bar, Adelaide SA Saturday, 3rd April — The Night Cat, Melbourne VIC

— The Night Cat, Melbourne VIC Friday, 9th April — Metro Social, Sydney NSW

— Metro Social, Sydney NSW Saturday, 10th April — The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

DAL Presale: Monday, 16th November 2026 — 10am local time

General Onsale: Thursday, 19th November 2026 — 10am local time

Tickets and further info via Destroy All Lines

Further Reading

Melbourne Metalcore Crew Future Static Unleash Debut Album ‘Liminality’

Melbourne’s Future Static Unleash Heavy AF Cover Of Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’

Love Letter To A Record: Future Static’s Jack Smith On I Killed The Prom Queen’s ‘Music For The Recently Deceased’