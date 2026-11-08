Kate Miller-Heidke Announces Massive 40-Date Australian Tour For 2027

Kate Miller-Heidke is hitting the road for her biggest Australian tour yet, announcing a mammoth 40-date national run spanning capital cities and regional centres across the country in 2027.
Dubbed The Sirens And The Stars Tour, the extensive trek will celebrate two major milestones in the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s career: the release of her new album The Kiss And The Abyss and the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut Little Eve.
Kate Miller-Heidke – ‘Butterflies’
Kicking off at Brisbane’s QPAC Glasshouse Theatre on Friday, 19th March, the tour will take Miller-Heidke through Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT, with stops in everything from major metropolitan theatres to regional venues in Warrnambool, Bendigo, Toowoomba, Taree, Albany, Bellingen, Burnie and beyond.
The epic run will wrap up at Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 21st August, with an Adelaide show also promised for a later announcement.
Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist, including songs from The Kiss And The Abyss, beloved catalogue favourites and some long-lost gems from Little Eve that Miller-Heidke hasn’t performed in years.
Released two decades ago, her platinum debut helped introduce Australian audiences to the classically trained singer’s extraordinary vocal range and unconventional approach to pop songwriting.
Now, she’ll revisit that formative chapter while showcasing the darker, more introspective musical territory of her latest record.
Described as a gothic-folk album, The Kiss And The Abyss draws inspiration from the folk traditions of Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and Leonard Cohen, filtered through Miller-Heidke’s signature theatricality and operatic sensibilities.
The record explores a sprawling collection of distinctly modern anxieties, from the internet age and conspiracy theories to influencers, fractured friendships, social change and the search for hope amid uncertainty.
Its singles offer a glimpse into that emotional and thematic range.
Holiday takes a wry look at the disconnect between our carefully curated online expectations and the messier realities of everyday life, while A Certain Panic explores the psychological toll of existing behind an influencer’s constructed persona.
Meanwhile, Butterflies (above) offers a more intimate meditation on the end of a friendship and the painful inevitability of change.
For the upcoming tour, Miller-Heidke will once again be joined by her longtime creative partner and guitarist Keir Nuttall, alongside additional special guests.
The pair have enjoyed a remarkable creative partnership over the years, including co-writing the acclaimed stage production Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, which earned multiple Helpmann Awards.
Across her career, Miller-Heidke has established herself as one of Australia’s most distinctive musical talents, moving effortlessly between pop, folk, opera and musical theatre.
A graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium, she’s performed on prestigious international stages including New York’s Metropolitan Opera and the English National Opera, represented Australia at Eurovision, and collected five ARIA Awards.
She’s also become a familiar face to television audiences through her role as a coach on The Voice Australia.
But it’s her famously unpredictable live performances that remain at the heart of her appeal, balancing jaw-dropping vocal theatrics with sharp humour, heartfelt storytelling and moments of unexpected intimacy.
And with The Sirens And The Stars, she’s promising plenty of all of the above.
The shows will be all ages, with families and children welcome.
Fan presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, 11th November, with general public tickets available from Thursday, 12th November via katemillerheidke.com.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
Kate Miller-Heidke – The Sirens And The Stars Australian Tour 2027
Celebrating The Kiss And The Abyss and 20 years of Little Eve
March
- Friday, 19th March — QPAC Glasshouse Theatre, Brisbane QLD
April
- Thursday, 1st April — Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
- Friday, 2nd April — Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
- Saturday, 3rd April — Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
- Friday, 9th April — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
- Saturday, 10th April — Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat VIC
- Sunday, 11th April — West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC
- Thursday, 22nd April — The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD
- Friday, 23rd April — HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD
- Saturday, 24th April — Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
May
- Friday, 14th May — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
- Saturday, 15th May — The Pavilion, Sutherland NSW
- Sunday, 16th May — Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT
- Thursday, 20th May — Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW
- Friday, 21st May — Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW
- Saturday, 22nd May — Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
- Thursday, 27th May — Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC
- Friday, 28th May — Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 29th May — Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
June
- Tuesday, 29th June — Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA
July
- Thursday, 1st July — Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
- Friday, 2nd July — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River WA
- Saturday, 3rd July — Astor Theatre, Perth WA
- Tuesday, 6th July — Star Court Theatre, Lismore NSW
- Wednesday, 7th July — Byron Theatre, Byron Bay NSW
- Friday, 9th July — Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW
- Saturday, 10th July — Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen NSW
- Sunday, 11th July — Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
- Wednesday, 14th July — Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW
- Thursday, 15th July — The Art House, Wyong NSW
- Sunday, 18th July — Regent Theatre, Richmond NSW
- Thursday, 29th July — Burnie Arts Centre Theatre, Burnie TAS
- Friday, 30th July — Paranaple Arts Centre, Devonport TAS
- Saturday, 31st July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
August
- Thursday, 12th August — Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW
- Friday, 13th August — Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW
- Saturday, 14th August — Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
- Thursday, 19th August — Kyneton Town Hall, Kyneton VIC
- Friday, 20th August — Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC
- Saturday, 21st August — Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW
Adelaide date to be announced.
Ticket Info
Fan presale: Wednesday, 11th November 2026
General public onsale: Thursday, 12th November 2026
Tickets and presale registration via katemillerheidke.com
Further Reading
triple j’s Hottest 200 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List
triple j’s Like A Version in 2005
NEWS FLASHBACK: Kate Miller-Heidke Announces New Album ‘Child In Reverse’