Kate Miller-Heidke Announces Massive 40-Date Australian Tour For 2027

Kate Miller-Heidke is hitting the road for her biggest Australian tour yet, announcing a mammoth 40-date national run spanning capital cities and regional centres across the country in 2027.

Dubbed The Sirens And The Stars Tour, the extensive trek will celebrate two major milestones in the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s career: the release of her new album The Kiss And The Abyss and the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut Little Eve.



Kate Miller-Heidke – ‘Butterflies’

Kicking off at Brisbane’s QPAC Glasshouse Theatre on Friday, 19th March, the tour will take Miller-Heidke through Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and the ACT, with stops in everything from major metropolitan theatres to regional venues in Warrnambool, Bendigo, Toowoomba, Taree, Albany, Bellingen, Burnie and beyond.

The epic run will wrap up at Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 21st August, with an Adelaide show also promised for a later announcement.

Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist, including songs from The Kiss And The Abyss, beloved catalogue favourites and some long-lost gems from Little Eve that Miller-Heidke hasn’t performed in years.

Released two decades ago, her platinum debut helped introduce Australian audiences to the classically trained singer’s extraordinary vocal range and unconventional approach to pop songwriting.

Now, she’ll revisit that formative chapter while showcasing the darker, more introspective musical territory of her latest record.

Described as a gothic-folk album, The Kiss And The Abyss draws inspiration from the folk traditions of Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and Leonard Cohen, filtered through Miller-Heidke’s signature theatricality and operatic sensibilities.

The record explores a sprawling collection of distinctly modern anxieties, from the internet age and conspiracy theories to influencers, fractured friendships, social change and the search for hope amid uncertainty.

Its singles offer a glimpse into that emotional and thematic range.

Holiday takes a wry look at the disconnect between our carefully curated online expectations and the messier realities of everyday life, while A Certain Panic explores the psychological toll of existing behind an influencer’s constructed persona.

Meanwhile, Butterflies (above) offers a more intimate meditation on the end of a friendship and the painful inevitability of change.

For the upcoming tour, Miller-Heidke will once again be joined by her longtime creative partner and guitarist Keir Nuttall, alongside additional special guests.

The pair have enjoyed a remarkable creative partnership over the years, including co-writing the acclaimed stage production Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, which earned multiple Helpmann Awards.

Across her career, Miller-Heidke has established herself as one of Australia’s most distinctive musical talents, moving effortlessly between pop, folk, opera and musical theatre.

A graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium, she’s performed on prestigious international stages including New York’s Metropolitan Opera and the English National Opera, represented Australia at Eurovision, and collected five ARIA Awards.

She’s also become a familiar face to television audiences through her role as a coach on The Voice Australia.

But it’s her famously unpredictable live performances that remain at the heart of her appeal, balancing jaw-dropping vocal theatrics with sharp humour, heartfelt storytelling and moments of unexpected intimacy.

And with The Sirens And The Stars, she’s promising plenty of all of the above.

The shows will be all ages, with families and children welcome.

Fan presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, 11th November, with general public tickets available from Thursday, 12th November via katemillerheidke.com.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Kate Miller-Heidke – The Sirens And The Stars Australian Tour 2027

Celebrating The Kiss And The Abyss and 20 years of Little Eve

March

Friday, 19th March — QPAC Glasshouse Theatre, Brisbane QLD

April

Thursday, 1st April — Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

— Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC Friday, 2nd April — Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong VIC

— Geelong Arts Centre, Geelong VIC Saturday, 3rd April — Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

— Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC Friday, 9th April — Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

— Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC Saturday, 10th April — Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat VIC

— Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat VIC Sunday, 11th April — West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

— West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC Thursday, 22nd April — The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

— The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD Friday, 23rd April — HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

— HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD Saturday, 24th April — Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

May

Friday, 14th May — Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

— Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW Saturday, 15th May — The Pavilion, Sutherland NSW

— The Pavilion, Sutherland NSW Sunday, 16th May — Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

— Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT Thursday, 20th May — Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW

— Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie NSW Friday, 21st May — Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW

— Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW Saturday, 22nd May — Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

— Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW Thursday, 27th May — Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC

— Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC Friday, 28th May — Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

— Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC Saturday, 29th May — Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

June

Tuesday, 29th June — Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA

July

Thursday, 1st July — Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA

— Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA Friday, 2nd July — Margaret River HEART, Margaret River WA

— Margaret River HEART, Margaret River WA Saturday, 3rd July — Astor Theatre, Perth WA

— Astor Theatre, Perth WA Tuesday, 6th July — Star Court Theatre, Lismore NSW

— Star Court Theatre, Lismore NSW Wednesday, 7th July — Byron Theatre, Byron Bay NSW

— Byron Theatre, Byron Bay NSW Friday, 9th July — Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW

— Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW Saturday, 10th July — Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen NSW

— Bellingen Memorial Hall, Bellingen NSW Sunday, 11th July — Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW

— Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW Wednesday, 14th July — Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW

— Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW Thursday, 15th July — The Art House, Wyong NSW

— The Art House, Wyong NSW Sunday, 18th July — Regent Theatre, Richmond NSW

— Regent Theatre, Richmond NSW Thursday, 29th July — Burnie Arts Centre Theatre, Burnie TAS

— Burnie Arts Centre Theatre, Burnie TAS Friday, 30th July — Paranaple Arts Centre, Devonport TAS

— Paranaple Arts Centre, Devonport TAS Saturday, 31st July — Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

August

Thursday, 12th August — Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW

— Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga NSW Friday, 13th August — Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW

— Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW Saturday, 14th August — Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

— Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW Thursday, 19th August — Kyneton Town Hall, Kyneton VIC

— Kyneton Town Hall, Kyneton VIC Friday, 20th August — Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC

— Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, Wangaratta VIC Saturday, 21st August — Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Adelaide date to be announced.

Ticket Info

Fan presale: Wednesday, 11th November 2026

General public onsale: Thursday, 12th November 2026

Tickets and presale registration via katemillerheidke.com

Further Reading

triple j’s Hottest 200 Of Australian Songs: The Complete List

triple j’s Like A Version in 2005

NEWS FLASHBACK: Kate Miller-Heidke Announces New Album ‘Child In Reverse’