Escape The Fate Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Escape The Fate are returning down under in 2023. The Las Vegas post-hardcore kings will be visiting our shores in April of next year under the banner of the The Dead Masquarade tour, performing their seminal self-titled album in full.

They’ll be playing five shows in the major capital cities – Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne – with support from fellow statesiders D.R.U.G.S. and local heavy act The Beautiful Monument.

“I hope that people think of Escape The Fate as a good time, but a good time in a better way. We want people to connect deeply with the music and disappear in it,” singer Craig Mabbitt said in a press statement.

“Get lost and then return from the album, or show, feeling inspired about themselves. We want to make people feel better about life, to know they can take on all its hardships. That’s what the music does for us as a band. That’s what we want it to do for the audience too.”

You can catch all the details of their 2023 Australian tour below.

Escape The Fate 2023 Tour Dates

Tickets On Sale Friday, 4th November, 10am local time via Destroy All Lines

Tuesday, 18th April – Magnet House, Perth WA

Thursday, 20th April – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, 21st April – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 22nd April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 23rd April – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

