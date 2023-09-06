Xylouris White Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Melbourne-born duo Xylouris White have announced a 2023 Australian tour, kicking on Friday, 17th November at the Meeniyan Town Hall. The duo – comprised of lute player George Xylouris and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three) – will then play dates up and down the east coast, finishing at Sydney’s The Great Club on Saturday, 3rd December.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album The Forest In Me, which was released in April this year. The album was constructed across different continents, with Xylouris residing in Crete and White in New York City, with non-performing band member Guy Picciotto pulling it all together.

“This record was made in a number of different ways, most of them new to us,” White told Sun 13 in an interview earlier this year. “Sometimes Guy and I tracked drums and we sent to George, and he sent back and Guy reshaped, and forth and back.

“Sometimes we worked with some movies: at one point we were all in different continents all with recording setups – new to me – and sent different things around. As we understood the nature of The Forest In Me, we went back to look at some older material and they had a conversation with us and the new material.”

One of the first singles to appear was ‘Tails of Time’, with a video lovingly dedicated to old community milk bars of Melbourne.

“We wanted to do a story about a place that’s been lost to time,” the band wrote about the video. “Melbourne of years gone by seemed to be a shared history for both members of Xylouris White. So we chose to do the video as an ode to the milk bar – an old fixture of Melbourne not really seen anymore.”

Xylouris White 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 17th November – Meeniyan Town Hall

Saturday, 18th November – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom (Matinee)

Saturday, 18th November – Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom (Evening)

Saturday, 25th November – Hepburn Springs Palais

Sunday, 26th November – Queenscliff Music Festival

Wednesday, 29th November – Canberra, The Street

Friday, 1st December – Wollongong, Music Lounge

Saturday, 2nd December – Sydney, The Great Club

Saturday, 3rd December – Sydney, The Great Club (Afternoon)

Tickets are on sale now via Feel Presents.

