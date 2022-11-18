Fatboy Slim 2023 Australian Tour Announced

Get ready to eat, sleep, rave, repeat because Fatboy Slim is heading down under in 2023. The immortal super-producer will be coming to Australia in April and May of next year to play four huge headline dates in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Under the banner of the ‘Y’all are the music, we’re just the DJ’s’ tour, the shows will mark the British EDM legend’s first Australian headline dates since 2020, where he also performed at the Australian Tennis Open.

WATCH: Fatboy Slim – Big Beach Boutique 2022 – Star 69

Since then, Fatboy Slim’s iconic ‘Live at Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Jan 2020)’ has racked up 2.4 million views online and you can recap the magic in the video above.

And for all the dates and details of his 2023 Australian tour, have a peep below.

Fatboy Slim – 2023 Australian Tour Dates

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE runs 24hrs from Wednesday, 23rd November (2pm local time)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE from Friday, 25th November (2pm local time)

Friday, 28th April 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC (Lic. All Ages)

Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD – 18+

Friday, 5th May, 2023 – The Entertainment Quarter, Sydney, NSW – 18+

Sunday, 7th May, 2023 – Burswood Park, Perth, WA – 18+

