Fazerdaze Returns With First Single in Five Years, ‘Come Apart’

New Zealand musician Amelia Murray – aka Fazerdaze – has returned with ‘Come Apart’, her first single in five years. It’s a fuzzed-out earworm that Murray calls an “angsty surrender to growing apart.” Murray wrote it at a time when she “wasn’t accepting that some of my closest relationships were just not working.”

“I was contorting myself to fit others,” Murray said in a statement, “doing everything I could to keep the relationships going instead of allowing them to be what they were; ending, done. I believe this song was a way for my subconscious to shout at me to surrender and to allow things in my life to come to an end.”

Listen to Fazerdaze’s ‘Come Apart’

Murray is currently preparing for her first live show as Fazerdaze in three years as part of this weekend’s Splendour in the Grass festival. Fazerdaze is sharing a stage with Kacey Musgraves, Orville Peck, Cub Sport, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on Friday, 22nd July.

In a press release accompanying the new single, Murray attributes her absence over the last few years to a sense of burnout and a feeling that the “wheels [were] starting to come off” in her personal life after the success of her debut album, 2017’s Morningside, and its subsequent touring cycle.

As a result, Murray found herself unable to work on new music. “I lost a lot of confidence during that time and I gradually just eroded. Eventually, I had to surrender to the truth of the toxic situations I was finding myself in, both professionally and personally,” she said.

“No longer being stoic and strong was the best thing I ever did for myself. Giving up on the people and things that weren’t working in my life was this big emotional release. I could finally put down this weight I was carrying. Ever since then, things have been flowing in my life again. I can hear my intuition, write songs and be creative again; I signed a record deal, I moved into my own place. It’s like the floodgates opened for good stuff coming back into my life.”

