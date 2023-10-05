FBi Radio Announces 20th Birthday Block Party

As part of the ongoing celebrations for its 20th anniversary, beloved Sydney community radio station FBi Radio will throw an FBi Turns 20 party in December. The event will stretch across local venues Red Rattler and the Marrickville Bowlo on Saturday, 9th December. There’ll also be a street stage.

The lineup will be announced later this month, but the station has promised the bill will be full of “artists, bands, and DJs” that have played a significant role in the last 20 years of FBi. The party will also serve as a fundraiser for the station. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

FBi Radio Announces 20th Birthday Party

“That FBi Radio is celebrating 20 years is a marvel,” said the station’s Head of Music and Programming, Darren Lesaguis. “That the station has persevered for two decades against all odds, whilst maintaining its independence, is a feat.”

“What better way to celebrate and honour that than with FBi Turns 20?” added Lesaguis. “A party nodding to the legacy of the station, and championing the power of its future.”

FBi Turns 20

Saturday, 9th December – Red Rattler, Marrickville Bowlo & More, Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

FBi Radio Commit To A Full Day Of Playing Black And First Nations Artists Every Month

Dance Til Dawn at USYD’s Manning Courtyard with Torren Foot, Airwolf Paradise and More

All of the Events Happening as Part of The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday