Dance Til Dawn Brings Torren Foot, Airwolf Paradise to USYD’s Manning Courtyard

Dance label Sweat It Out are throwing a party called Dance Til Dawn at Sydney University’s Manning Bar later this year. The part will take over the venue on Saturday, 25th November, with Torren Foot and Airwolf Paradise locked in as headliners.

There’ll also be sets from NAYNAY, BRIA, Sanchez X and Schooner going B2B, Loosie Grind, and Polar. Check out the details below and head to OzTix for tickets – the early bird pre-sale will set you back just over $40.

Torren Foot: ‘Candy’

Melbourne’s Torren Foot dropped his new single ‘Candy’ in August, the follow-up to the (slightly controversial) Azealia Banks ‘New Bottega’ remix. ‘Candy’ takes inspiration from 50 Cent’s ‘Candy Shop’.

“I’ve been playing this record for the past year, it’s always such a big moment in my sets,” the producer said about the track. “The process to get it cleared was lengthy, but it allowed the record time to build and build, and be fine-tuned until it could become the best version of itself.

“I’ve been sitting on this for a while, and I’m stoked to finally have it in the world.”

Dance Til Dawn 2023 Lineup

Torren Foot

Airwolf Paradise

NAYNAY

Loosie Grind

BRIA

Sanchez X / Schooner

Polar

Tickets are on sale now via OzTix.

