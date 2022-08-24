Felix Riebl Shares New Single ‘Barcelona Beers’, Details Album Launch

The Cat Empire front person Felix Riebl has shared his latest single, ‘Barcelona Beers’. The new track follows last month’s ‘Everyday Amen’, the title track from Riebl’s new record, which arrives on Friday, 25th November.

A collaboration with French artist Joe Bel, ‘Barcelona Beers’ speaks to the notion of a touring pattern repeated, with memories of Riebl’s experiences as a long-time touring artist informing its writing via some haunting, dreamlike imagery.

Felix Riebl – ‘Barcelona Beers’ (Feat. Joe Bel)

“In many ways this album is set between polar worlds – an international kaleidoscopic one, full of colour, romance, chaos, and a domestic one, full of similar excess, but in a more subtle, everyday way,” Riebl said in a statement.

“This song, based on many years of travel and tour is set in Barcelona, a city I’ve performed in many times. It starts with tasting beer in the street, then spirals into an imaginary night that chases its own wildness.”

The November release of Everyday Amen will coincide with a pair of live dates from Riebl. Having previously been confirmed for the Queenscliff Music Festival on Saturday, 26th November, Riebl has now announced a special launch show set to take place a few days later.

Taking over the Elisabeth Murdoch Hall at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Tuesday, 29th November, the intimate show will give fans a chance to hear the new record played live for the first time. Tickets to the one-off performance are on sale now.

Everyday Amen is set for release on Friday, 25th November.

Felix Riebl – Everyday Amen

Everyday Amen

Barcelona Beers

Liar

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Until The Beat Is Gone

Orfeo

Carry Your Scar

Saturday Night (Speckles Of Light)

Vampires

Something

Are You Awake Love? (Anya’s Song)

Felix Riebl – Everyday Amen Album Launch

Tuesday, 29th November – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

