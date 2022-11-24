Felix Riebl Shares New Solo Album, ‘Everyday Amen’

The Cat Empire front person Felix Riebl has unveiled Everyday Amen, his third solo album, and his first full-length release since 2016. Having first announced the record back in July, Riebl has promoted the record with a run of singles thus far, including ‘Barcelona Beers’, ‘Carry Your Scar’, and the title track.

Alongside its release today, Everyday Amen also comes paired with its latest single, ‘Liar’. According to Riebl, it’s a track that revels in contrasts, with strings pairing with rock instrumentation in an effort to pay homage to the strong classical contingent in his family.

Felix Riebl – ‘Liar’

“‘Ya Liar’ is also a direct reference to Bob Dylan’s famous concert at the Royal Albert hall in 1966,” Riebl adds. “Where when he was called ‘Judas’ for playing an electric set instead of an acoustic one and he went into ‘Like A Rolling Stone’ and muttered to his band to ‘play it fuckin loud!'”

Across the album’s 11 tracks, Riebl describes Everyday Amen as a record which looks to detail the wonder and obscurities of life, approaching each with a sense of joy and exuberance. Working with the likes of Andy Baldwin and Ross Irwin on production and engineering, and co-production and arrangement, respectively, the record itself was put together in just two weeks.

“Everyday Amen is one of the most exuberant, full-of-life albums I’ve ever been involved in. It brings together worlds that are particularly special to me,” Riebl adds. “It’s a celebration of the extrovert and introvert in me, and the music comes to life at those points where the familiar flips and suddenly becomes magic.”

Riebl is also set to launch the album this week with a pair of live shows, including an appearance at the Queenscliff Music Festival on 26th November, and a headline show at the Melbourne Recital Centre on 29th November.

Felix Riebl – Everyday Amen

Everyday Amen

Barcelona Beers

Liar

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Until The Beat Is Gone

Orfeo

Carry Your Scar

Saturday Night (Speckles Of Light)

Vampires

Something

Are You Awake Love? (Anya’s Song)

