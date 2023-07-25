Fender Reissues Tom Delonge Signature Stratocaster

American guitar manufacturer Fender and blink-182’s Tom Delonge and have rebooted their partnership with the reintroduction of the limited edition Tom Delonge Stratocaster. In addition to the guitar – which comes in daphne blue, black, surf green and graffiti yellow – Fender have released Tom Delonge signature straps and instrument cables bearing the text, “To The Stars.”

Delonge’s signature Stratocaster features just one pick-up, a Seymour Duncan Invader humbucker. It has a single master volume pot and a treble bleed circuit, designed to emphasise the guitar’s natural high-end.

blink-182 – ‘Adam’s Song’

Fender previously released a Tom Delonge signature Stratocaster from 1999-2004. The new product arrives as Delonge and his blink-182 bandmates prepare for the European leg of their mammoth reunion tour. They’ll be in Australia in February 2024 for 14 arena shows, the bulk of which are sold out.

Delonge shared a statement noting the synergy between the signature Strat and his overall approach to music. “I try to write music that is accessible and easy to play and enjoy, so that people can come along for the ride,” he said. “This simplicity really inspired this new signature Stratocaster.”

The bright colours, in Delonge’s view, give the instrument “a timeless, California feel that stands out on any stage.” He added, “we’ve created something that really stands the test of time – like I strive to do with my music.”

