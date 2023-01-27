Triple J’s Hottest 200 of 2022: 200-101

Triple j’s annual Hottest 100 countdown takes place from midday on Saturday, 28th January. The likes of Flume, Gang of Youths and Spacey Jane are all expected to fare well.

As has become tradition, the station is counting down the songs that almost made it into the Hottest 100 on the eve of the main event. Here’s an updated list of the Hottest 200 (songs 200-101) of 2022.

Baker Boy – 'Song 2'

200. Baker Boy – Song 2 (triple j Like a Version)

199. Sofi Tukker – Summer In New York

198. Mallrat – Teeth

197. Alex the Astronaut – Haircut

196. The Wombats – Flip Me Upside Down

195. Telenova – Why Do I Keep You?

194. Jungle – GOOD TIMES

193. FISHER – Palm Beach Banga

192. Tove Lo – 2 Die 4

191. Vance Joy – Don’t Fade

190. Tiësto Ft. Tate McRae – 10:35

189. Camp Cope – Running with the Hurricane

188. The Buoys – Red Flags

187. KAYTRANADA & Anderson .Paak – Twin Flame

186. A.B. Original – King Billy Cokebottle

185. Florence + The Machine – King

184. Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

183. Teenage Dads – Exit Sign

182. DMA’S – I Don’t Need To Hide

181. Crooked Colours – Holiday

180. The Terrys – Situation 99

179. Ruel – YOU AGAINST YOURSELF

178. Royel Otis – Oysters In My Pocket

177. JID Ft. 21 Savage, Baby Tate – Surround Sound

176. Flume Ft. Oklou – Highest Building

175. Vance Joy – Catalonia

174. Camp Cope – Seventeen Going Under (triple j Like a Version)

173. Gang of Youths – goal of the century

172. Machine Gun Kelly Ft. WILLOW – emo girl

171. Beyoncé – ALIEN SUPERSTAR

170. Future Ft. Drake, Tems – WAIT FOR U

169. Northeast Party House – Cranky Boy

168. Cosmo’s Midnight – Can’t Do Without (My Baby)

167. Stand Atlantic ft. Royal & the Serpent – pity party

166. Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit

165. Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder

164. girl in red – October Passed Me By

163. Disclosure & RAYE – Waterfall

162. Meg Mac – Is It Worth Being Sad

161. Steve Lacy – Mercury

160. The Weeknd – Out of Time

159. Daniel Johns Ft. Moxie Raia – I Feel Electric

158. Golden Features – Vigil

157. Methyl Ethel ft. Stella Donnelly – Proof

156. Ruel – Someone Else’s Problem

155. Teenage Joans – Terrible

154. Gang of Youths – the kingdom is within you

