Triple J’s Hottest 200 of 2022: 200-101

Triple j’s annual Hottest 100 countdown takes place from midday on Saturday, 28th January. The likes of Flume, Gang of Youths and Spacey Jane are all expected to fare well.
As has become tradition, the station is counting down the songs that almost made it into the Hottest 100 on the eve of the main event. Here’s an updated list of the Hottest 200 (songs 200-101) of 2022.
Baker Boy – ‘Song 2’
- 200. Baker Boy – Song 2 (triple j Like a Version)
- 199. Sofi Tukker – Summer In New York
- 198. Mallrat – Teeth
- 197. Alex the Astronaut – Haircut
- 196. The Wombats – Flip Me Upside Down
- 195. Telenova – Why Do I Keep You?
- 194. Jungle – GOOD TIMES
- 193. FISHER – Palm Beach Banga
- 192. Tove Lo – 2 Die 4
- 191. Vance Joy – Don’t Fade
- 190. Tiësto Ft. Tate McRae – 10:35
- 189. Camp Cope – Running with the Hurricane
- 188. The Buoys – Red Flags
- 187. KAYTRANADA & Anderson .Paak – Twin Flame
- 186. A.B. Original – King Billy Cokebottle
- 185. Florence + The Machine – King
- 184. Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
- 183. Teenage Dads – Exit Sign
- 182. DMA’S – I Don’t Need To Hide
- 181. Crooked Colours – Holiday
- 180. The Terrys – Situation 99
- 179. Ruel – YOU AGAINST YOURSELF
- 178. Royel Otis – Oysters In My Pocket
- 177. JID Ft. 21 Savage, Baby Tate – Surround Sound
- 176. Flume Ft. Oklou – Highest Building
- 175. Vance Joy – Catalonia
- 174. Camp Cope – Seventeen Going Under (triple j Like a Version)
- 173. Gang of Youths – goal of the century
- 172. Machine Gun Kelly Ft. WILLOW – emo girl
- 171. Beyoncé – ALIEN SUPERSTAR
- 170. Future Ft. Drake, Tems – WAIT FOR U
- 169. Northeast Party House – Cranky Boy
- 168. Cosmo’s Midnight – Can’t Do Without (My Baby)
- 167. Stand Atlantic ft. Royal & the Serpent – pity party
- 166. Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit
- 165. Ball Park Music – Weirder & Weirder
- 164. girl in red – October Passed Me By
- 163. Disclosure & RAYE – Waterfall
- 162. Meg Mac – Is It Worth Being Sad
- 161. Steve Lacy – Mercury
- 160. The Weeknd – Out of Time
- 159. Daniel Johns Ft. Moxie Raia – I Feel Electric
- 158. Golden Features – Vigil
- 157. Methyl Ethel ft. Stella Donnelly – Proof
- 156. Ruel – Someone Else’s Problem
- 155. Teenage Joans – Terrible
- 154. Gang of Youths – the kingdom is within you
Further Reading
Hottest 100 Prediction Site 100 Warm Tunas Weighs in on Who’ll Win This Year’s Countdown
Thelma Plum, Spacey Jane and More Feature on Albo’s Hottest 100 List