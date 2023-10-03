Wanderer 2023 Gallery: Punters of All Ages Enjoy the Sun at Pambula Beach Music Festival

Wanderer festival came to Pambula Beach on the far south coast of NSW from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October. The lineup included international acts Kevin Morby, Sampa the Great, Lonnie Holley, Django Django and Son Little, as well as locals Steph Strings, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Thelma Plum, Ben Lee and loads more. Relive the festival highlights below.
Friday
Images by Zoe Lowry (Click to expand)
Saturday
Images by Zoe Lowry (Click to expand)
Sunday
Images by Zoe Lowry (Click to expand)
Further Reading
Set Times Announced for Wanderer Festival 2023
Lonnie Holley Urges Us to Go Deeper – “We Should Appreciate the Lives We Have and Not Treat Those Lives So Foolishly”