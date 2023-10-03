Wanderer
Sampa the Great | Credit: Zoe Lowry

Wanderer 2023 Gallery: Punters of All Ages Enjoy the Sun at Pambula Beach Music Festival

By Music Feeds

Wanderer festival came to Pambula Beach on the far south coast of NSW from Friday, 29th September to Sunday, 1st October. The lineup included international acts Kevin Morby, Sampa the Great, Lonnie Holley, Django Django and Son Little, as well as locals Steph Strings, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Thelma Plum, Ben Lee and loads more. Relive the festival highlights below.

Friday

Images by Zoe Lowry (Click to expand)

Adam Page
Ben Lee
Ben Lee
Thelma Plum
Son Little
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Saturday

Images by Zoe Lowry (Click to expand)

Steph Strings
Steph Strings

Sunday

Images by Zoe Lowry (Click to expand)

Dice
Sampa the Great
Sampa the Great
Kevin Morby

Music Feeds
