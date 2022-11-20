Florence Welch Postpones Tour After Breaking Foot Onstage

Florence + The Machine have been forced to postpone their UK tour after eponymous vocalist Florence Welch broke her foot onstage. The injury occurred during the band’s Friday evening concert at London’s O2 Arena during a performance of ‘What Kind Of Man’.

As Rolling Stone points out, fans took to social media to note that the band’s crew could be seen wiping blood from the stage between songs. However, Welch took to social media earlier today to reveal the full extent of the incident, noting she had in fact broken her foot and announcing the postponement of the band’s UK tour.

Florence + The Machine have postponed UK tour dates after an onstage injury:

I’m so sorry to say that after an x ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. 🩰 pic.twitter.com/0dh9fJJMIE — florence welch (@florencemachine) November 19, 2022

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea,” Welch explained. “And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

“My heart is aching,” she concluded. “I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

In May, Florence + The Machine released their fifth album, Dance Fever, just weeks after announcing a 2023 tour of Australia – their first since 2019. Currently, it appears that only the group’s UK tour is affected by the recent cancellation, with their upcoming Australian trek scheduled to take place as planned.

