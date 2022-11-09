Flume Honours Tenth Anniversary of Debut Album By Releasing Decade-Old Demo

Flume has dusted off the cobwebs off his old laptop and shared a never-before-heard demo to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his debut self-titled album.

Dubbed ‘Slugger’, the historic piece of music, which was composed during the Flume album sessions, has been lying dormant on the super-producer’s hard drive for 10 years.

Listen: Flume – ‘Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]’

Fans will recognise the same signature woozy production and glitchy synth work on the song that turned Harley Streten AKA Flume into a global phenomenon.

“Made this one in Paris, always loved this demo but it never quite made it onto an album<” the artist said in a press statement. “I figured now that it’s 10 years since my first album was released it would be a good time to share. Hope you like it x”.

Flume’s multi-platinum debut LP has been streamed over one billion times since its release and scooped up four ARIA Awards and three AIR Awards. Remarkably, it stayed in the ARIA Charts consistently for three years after it dropped.

The unreleased demo ‘Slugger’ arrives as Flume is about to kick off his massive eight-date Australian headline tour this weekend.

You can peep the full list of tour dates right here.

