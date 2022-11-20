Flume, Toro y Moi, & Shirtless Dancers Cover Bag Raiders For Like A Version

Aussie producer Flume has delivered a highly visual performance of Bag Raiders’ ‘Shooting Stars’ for Triple J’s Like A Version. His first appearance on the weekly segment since 2016, the performance also saw Flume backed by Toro y Moi and a trio of shirtless dancers.

Beginning somewhat tongue-in-cheek as Flume’s remix of the track is launched by way of a burnt CD, Toro y Moi’s vocals complement the instrumental before being paired by a live saxophone accompaniment. As the beat drops, a pair of shirtless ex-Thunder From Down Under performers appear to do bicep curls before fitness model Said Shavershian – best known as Chestbrah – joins in the mix.

Flume – ‘Shooting Stars’ (Bag Raiders cover)

Reflecting on his cover after the fact, the Sydney producer revealed how he received the track stems from Bag Raiders so as to take it apart and “really get into the detail”, noting he had “redone it, re-imagined it, [and] took it to the club”.

His decision to rework the track into a higher BPM “gabber, hardstyle” version also influenced the performance’s special guests. “To me, hardstyle and ripped dudes, it’s a perfect harmony,” he explained.

Elsewhere in his performance, Flume also shared a rendition of ‘The Difference’, which also features Toro y Moi and was released on his third studio album, Palaces, which topped the US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and hit number three in the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart.

Further Reading

Flume, Amyl and the Sniffers, Thelma Plum and More to Perform at 2022 ARIA Awards

Flume Adds New Shows To 2022 Australian Tour

Flume Honours Tenth Anniversary of Debut Album By Releasing Decade-Old Demo