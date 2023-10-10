Shania Twain Joined Foo Fighters Onstage for ‘Best Of You’

Country star Shania Twain jumped on stage with the Foo Fighters to help sing through ‘Best of You’ over the weekend. The band was headlining the first weekend of Austin City Limits festival when they were joined by Twain, who gave an enthusiastic – but slightly off-key – performance alongside frontman Dave Grohl.

Twain had delivered a set at the festival earlier in the evening. Elsewhere across the event, punters were treated to sets by Kendrick Lamar (who played for just 30 minutes), Maggie Rogers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more.

Foo Fighters: ‘Best of You’ feat. Shania Twain

Foo Fighters will bring their tour to Australian shores at the end of the year, playing a six-show run around the country in early December. The tour kicks off at Perth’s HBF Park on Wednesday, 29th November, with shows following in Brisbane, two in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Sydney. It’ll wrap up on Tuesday, 12th December.

The band – who are supporting their new album But Here We Are – will be joined by a wide variety of local support acts on the run, including The Chats, Teenage Joans, Body Type, and Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers.

The band are returning to Australia for the first time since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022.

Foo Fighters 2023 Australian Tour

w/ The Chats (all except first show in Melbourne) and Hot Milk (all except Perth and Adelaide), plus Teenage Joans (Perth), Body Type (Adelaide) and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Melbourne)

Wednesday, 29th November – HBF Park, Perth WA

Saturday, 2nd December – Coopers Stadium, Adelaide SA

Monday, 4th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 6th December – AAMI Park, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9th December – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 12th December – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Further Reading

Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Australian Stadium Tour

Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘But Here We Are’, Share First Single

Foo Fighters’ New Drummer Is Josh Freese