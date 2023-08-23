Four Tet, Jyoty & More Announced For Astral People’s Newly Revived ‘Summer Dance’ Series

After recently announcing the long-awaited return of their Sydney series Summer Dance following a four-year drought, Australian independent party-starters Astral People have today unveiled the lineup for the event’s first leg.

Kicking off on Saturday, 30th September, this season’s comeback bash will introduce a new day-to-night format, with UK club music royal Four Tet rocking the decks during the day alongside local DJs Evie and Ben Fester, before UK underground electronic rising star Jyoty keeps the party going into the night, alongside some yet-to-be-identified “special guests”.

Four Tet Live @ Coachella 2023 With Fred Again & Skrillex

ICYMI, the Summer Dance comeback party will be taking over Sydney’s Liberty Hall Courts during the day for a dose of sun-soaked outdoor fun, before moving the party inside to the Entertainment Quarter’s Liberty Hall at night.

The most recent Summer Dance series took place in 2019, delivering a largely sold-out season of events featuring CC:DISCO!, Chicago’s Jamie 3:26, Sydney’s Midnight Swim founder Tom Studdy and more. Previous instalments have seen international dance juggernauts Moodymann, Gilles Peterson, Omar S, Honey Dijon and DJ EZ hit the decks.

You can catch all the details for the first instalment of 2023 down below, and you can also catch Four Tet and Jyoty at this year’s Listen Out and Listen In festivals.

Summer Dance 2023 – 1st Party Lineup

Four Tet

Jyoty

Evie

Ben Fester

+ Special Guests

Saturday, 30th September 2023 – Liberty Hall & Courts, Sydney

Pre-sale from 10am (AEST) Thursday, 24th August

General tickets on sale from 10am (AEST) Friday, 25th August

