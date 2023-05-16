Lineups Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023: Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice & More

The touring dance music festival Listen Out returns to Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney in September 2023; the sibling event, Listen In, will take place in Adelaide and Auckland. The lineups for both festivals have now been revealed, featuring a bevy of international stars including Skrillex, Ice Spice, JPEGMAFIA, Lil Uzi Vert and more.
There’ll be local representation from the likes of Young Franco, Mallrat, Ayebatonye and Kobie Dee. First release tickets go on sale on Thursday, 18th May. Find more details below.
Listen In is a smaller event than Listen Out, and thus features a reduced lineup. The good news is that many of the international recruits will also be present at Listen In, including Skrillex Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Arrdee, Friction, Marc Rebillet and Piri.
All of the aforementioned acts will appear at Listen Out, alongside Four Tet, Venbee, JBEE, Spinall, Jyoty, Metro Boomin, Kenny Beats and more. Former triple j presenter Ebony Boadu will play the role of host throughout the Listen Out tour.
Listen Out 2023
- ArrDee
- Coi Leray
- Four Tet
- Friction
- Ice Spice
- JBEE
- JPEGMAFIA
- Jyoty
- Kenny Beats
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Mallrat
- Marc Rebillet
- Metro Boomin
- piri
- Skrillex
- SPINALL
- venbee
- Wongo B2B Little Fritter
- Young Franco
- Yunè Pinku
- 1tbsp
- Ayebatonye
- Donatachi
- HANDSOME
- Kobie Dee
- Vv Pete
- Willo
Dates & Venues
- Saturday, 23rd September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD
- Sunday, 24th September – HBF ARENA, Joondalup, Mooro Country/Perth WA
- Friday, 29th September – Caribbean Gardens, Wurundjeri Land/Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 30th September – Centennial Park, Gadigal Country/Sydney NSW
Tickets on sale Thursday, 18th May via Moshtix
Listen In 2023
- Arrdee
- Friction
- Ice Spice
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Marc Rebillet
- Piri
- Skrillex
- + triple j Unearthed artist to be announced
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 22nd September – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA
Tickets on sale Thursday, 18th May via Moshtix
