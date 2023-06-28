G Flip has announced their second album, DRUMMER. The follow-up to 2019 debut About Us will arrive Friday, 11th August via Future Classic. The album will feature previously-released single ‘Be Your Man’ as well as ‘The Worst Person Alive’, which is out today.

“This song is about feeling like the worst person alive after being the one to instigate a breakup,” G Flip says. “One day you’re in a relationship and the other person is your number 1, they know everything about you, they know you better than anyone else, you’ve had some of your best memories with that person and then you break up and you sadly become strangers. I really hate that it’s all or nothing. It’s such a drastic change.”

G Flip – ‘The Worst Person Alive’

In a statement, G Flip – real name Georgia Flipo – explained how the album’s title and origin were both born from their desire to prioritise drumming in their work. “Growing up watching pop music icons, I never saw a solo artist whose main instrument was drums,” they said.

“I wanted to make the album that my kid self dreamed of, a hybrid of pop/rock but with drums out the front. Incorporating groove, tempo, feel and drum moments while still making catchy pop music. I honestly can’t wait for you to hear this album in August.”

In August, the Melbourne-raised and Los Angeles-based Flipo will return home for their first Australian headline tour since 2019. The tour will kick off Thursday, 17th August with a show at the Tivoli in Brisbane, before dates in Cairns, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Torquay, Sydney and Newcastle. Flip will be joined on select dates by special guests Hope D, Jacoténe and Charley. See dates and find remaining tickets here.

