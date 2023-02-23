Genesis Owusu, Hiatus Kaiyote to Headline New Coffs Harbour Festival ‘Storyland’

Coffs Harbour has scored itself a brand new music and arts festival in the form of Storyland, a one day mash of live music, film installations, visual arts, DJs, food and cold beer going down on Saturday, 20th May at Park Beach Reserve, Gumbaynggirr Country.

The eclectic lineup for the event’s 2023 debut has just been revealed, topped by ARIA, Australian Music Prize and J Award-winning rapper Genesis Owusu and double-Grammy nominated jazz-soul darlings Hiatus Kaiyote.

Genesis Owusu – ‘Get Inspired’

Other local favourites – including Papua New Guinea-born Australian-based R&B and future soul singer-songwriter Ngaiire, First Nations singer-songwriter Emma Donovan, Melbourne brass band Horns of Leroy, First Nations dance party duo Electric Fields and big bass and breaks artist K+LAB – round out the lineup for the main stage.

Then there’s The Yurt Locker, curated by programmer Coco Varma, featuring a slew of female DJ’s and performers, including sleazy bass, DJ collective The Clitoverse, pole dancers Filthy Aliens and more.

Interestingly, the entire festival will also form the backdrop for a unique cinematic narrative that will play out over three chapters via a series of film art installations for punters to experience across the day and night.

“Storyland is made by a huge collaboration of local Coffs Coast creatives,” festival director Dave Horsley said in a press statement. “We welcome everyone to enjoy something very special, two years in the making.”

You can peep the full lineup of musicians and performers below.

Storyland 2023 Lineup

Genesis Owusu

Hiatus Kaiyote

Ngaiire

Emma Donovan

Horns of Leroy

Electric Fields

K+LAB

The Clitoverse

Filthy Aliens

Sophdexx & Themzy

DJ Jemka

DJ Katch.

Papa Boom

Ice G

MC Fitzroy Lee

Coco Varma

Gumbaynggirr Marraal

The Story

The Beings

[Movie] Trailer Park

Gladerunner

Lord Nasty

VJ Fluxa

Saturday, 20th May 2023 – Park Beach Reserve, Gumbaynggirr Country, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Ticket info here

