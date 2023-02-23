Golden Plains Reveal 2023 Set Times, Add 1300 and More to Lineup

Golden Plains 2023 is right around the corner. The beloved festival’s 15th edition will take place in the regional Victorian town of Meredith from Saturday, 11th to Monday, 13th March, with a lineup that includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Angel Olsen, Bikini Kill, Four Tet and more.

Organisers have shared playing times for the 2023 event and announced a few final additions to the bill. The primary addition is Korean-Australian rap collective 1300, whose debut full-length project Foreign Language arrived last year, and who released the surprise EP <3 on Valentine’s Day.

See Golden Plains 2023 Playing Times Below

Golden Plains has also named the interstitial DJs, whose job it is to “[open] the cracks and [fill] the blanks” between main sets. On board are Jazz, Billie-Jean, Kalyani, Jas Moore and Milo Eastwood. Wadawurrung man Uncle Barry James Gilson will hold a storytelling session on the Sunday morning of the festival.

The lineup for Golden Plains XV is headlined by Four Tet, Overmono, Mdou Moctar, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Methyl Ethel, Mo’Ju, EXEK, Delivery and more. Tickets have sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist here.

Golden Plains 2023 will mark a comeback for the festival, which did not hold events in 2021 or 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden Plains last took place in 2020, with a lineup that included Pixies, Hot Chip and Sampa the Great.

