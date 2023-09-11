New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS Announces 2023 Lineup: Foals, SBTRKT, Genesis Owusu + More

British indie outfit Foals, producer SBTRKT, Sydney dance outfit PNAU, and hip hop experimentalist Genesis Owusu have all been locked in for the inaugural HAYDAYS Festival in Tasmania at the end of 2023. The festival, which is being spearheaded by the folks behind Party in the Paddock, will take over Cornelian Bay from Wednesday, 27th to Thursday, 28th December 2023.
The lineup leans electronic, with acts like Lastlings, Cub Sport, The Jungle Giants, Ninajirachi, and Confidence Man all set to make the trip to the Apple Isle. MAY-A, fresh from releasing her new EP ANALYSIS PARALYSIS, will also perform, as will Ziggy Ramo and Danish singer Erika De Casier.
SBTRKT: ‘Days Go By’ feat. Toro Y Moi
Rising acts like Dameeeela and Miss Kaninna are also locked in to perform. See the full lineup and all ticket details below – they’ll go on sale next week.
Summer festival season is quickly filling up: Foals have also been announced on the Lost Paradise lineup alongside Flume and Dom Dolla, while you’ll be able to catch PNAU at the new South Coast festival Changing Tides, and Lost Paradise again. The Jungle Giants, as usual, will also head around the country for a bunch of festivals, including Wildlands, Beyond the Valley, Lost Paradise, and Rolling Sets.
HAYDAYS 2023 Lineup
- Foals
- PNAU
- SBTRKT
- The Jungle Giants
- Genesis Owusu
- Confidence Man
- Cub Sport
- Lastlings
- Erika De Casier
- May-A
- Ziggy Ramo
- Ninajirachi
- Ebony Boadu
- Miss Kaninna
- Medhanit
- Dameeeela
- Cyber Switch
- Juice Monsoon
- Ema
- エミエミ (Emi Emi)
- Baltimöre Charlóte
- Baz + Grom
Dates & Venues
- Wednesday, 27th to Thursday, 28th December 2023 – Cornelian Bay, Nipaluna/Hobart, TAS
