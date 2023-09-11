New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS Announces 2023 Lineup: Foals, SBTRKT, Genesis Owusu + More

British indie outfit Foals, producer SBTRKT, Sydney dance outfit PNAU, and hip hop experimentalist Genesis Owusu have all been locked in for the inaugural HAYDAYS Festival in Tasmania at the end of 2023. The festival, which is being spearheaded by the folks behind Party in the Paddock, will take over Cornelian Bay from Wednesday, 27th to Thursday, 28th December 2023.

The lineup leans electronic, with acts like Lastlings, Cub Sport, The Jungle Giants, Ninajirachi, and Confidence Man all set to make the trip to the Apple Isle. MAY-A, fresh from releasing her new EP ANALYSIS PARALYSIS, will also perform, as will Ziggy Ramo and Danish singer Erika De Casier.

SBTRKT: ‘Days Go By’ feat. Toro Y Moi

Rising acts like Dameeeela and Miss Kaninna are also locked in to perform. See the full lineup and all ticket details below – they’ll go on sale next week.

Summer festival season is quickly filling up: Foals have also been announced on the Lost Paradise lineup alongside Flume and Dom Dolla, while you’ll be able to catch PNAU at the new South Coast festival Changing Tides, and Lost Paradise again. The Jungle Giants, as usual, will also head around the country for a bunch of festivals, including Wildlands, Beyond the Valley, Lost Paradise, and Rolling Sets.

Stay across every Australian festival with our regularly updated list here.

HAYDAYS 2023 Lineup

Foals

PNAU

SBTRKT

The Jungle Giants

Genesis Owusu

Confidence Man

Cub Sport

Lastlings

Erika De Casier

May-A

Ziggy Ramo

Ninajirachi

Ebony Boadu

Miss Kaninna

Medhanit

Dameeeela

Cyber Switch

Juice Monsoon

Ema

エミエミ (Emi Emi)

Baltimöre Charlóte

Baz + Grom

Wednesday, 27th to Thursday, 28th December 2023 – Cornelian Bay, Nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

Further Reading

New Tassie Festival HAYDAYS to Launch Between Christmas and New Year’s 2023

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

More Acts Added to Harvest Rock 2023 Lineup