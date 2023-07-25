Georgia to Play Sydney and Melbourne In-Stores Following the Release of New Album ‘Euphoric’

UK dance-pop musician Georgia will release her third solo album, Euphoric, on Friday, 28th July. A couple of weeks after its release, the London musician will touch down in Australia for a brief promo tour, announcing in-store performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

Georgia will be at Sydney’s Red Eye Records on Wednesday, 9th August and Melbourne’s Sound Merch on Friday, 11th August. She’ll perform solo at both locations, and entry is free. More details below.

Georgia – ‘Give It Up For Love’

Georgia left the UK to work on Euphoric with ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij in Los Angeles. The pair’s collaborative rapport played a major role in the development of Euphoric, which follows Georgia’s Mercury Prize-nominated second LP, Seeking Thrills.

The latter album boasted the club-oriented hit ‘Started Out’ and featured guest appearances from Shygirl and Maurice. Georgia’s kept busy in the years since Seeking Thrills, appearing on Gorillaz’s Song Machine, covering Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, and co-writing the track ‘Got It Good’ for Shania Twain.

The singles ‘It’s Euphoric’, ‘Give It Up For Love’ and ‘All Night’ have preceded Euphoric, all of which fans can expect to hear at the upcoming in-stores.

Georgia Euphoric In-Stores 2023

Wednesday, 9th August – Red Eye Records, Sydney NSW

Friday, 11th August – Sound Merch, Melbourne VIC

