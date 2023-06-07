GIVEAWAY: Win a Double Pass to Nature’s Calling at the Manning Bar for Vivid Sydney

Nature’s Calling is happening at the Manning Bar at Sydney Uni on Saturday, 17th June. Presented by Vivid Sydney, this late-night party features a lineup of international and local DJs, including NTS resident and London-based musician Nabihah Iqbal and Alabama-based electronic funk wizard Byron The Aquarius.

Music Feeds has a double pass to give away to Nature’s calling. Send us an email with “Nature’s Calling giveaway” in the subject line and a response to this question: What band or artist do you want to see tour Australia?

Nabihah Iqbal – ‘Dreamer’

Nabihah Iqbal is a British-Pakistani musician born and raised in London. Iqbal’s latest solo album, Dreamer, came out at the end of April 2023 via Ninja Tune. Iqbal has been hosting an eponymous radio show on NTS for the last ten years. She’s DJed at events all over the world, and will be taking charge of the decks for a headline set at Nature’s Calling.

Nature’s Calling brings Berlin DJ Habibi Funk to Australia for the first time. He’ll be spinning records representing the Arab and North African diaspora as well as hip hop, disco and funk. Locals include DJ Gemma playing non-Western mainstream dance music, Deepa dishing out house, pop and deep rhythm and Astronafrica playing Brazilian and African sounds.

To win a double pass, email us with “Nature’s Calling giveaway” in the subject lineup and a response to this question: What band or artist do you want to see tour Australia?

By entering the competition, you agree to subscribe to the Music Feeds e-newsletter.

Further Reading

Madlib Replaces Flying Lotus on Vivid Sydney and RISING Melbourne Lineups

Yaeji Takes a Hammer to Her Anger at the Sydney Opera House

Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More