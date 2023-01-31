Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo is bringing his Palm Tree Music Festival to Australia for the first time this March. Kygo will be joined on the lineup by Tiësto, Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker.

Music Feeds has two double passes to give away for the Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne instalments of Palm Tree, happening on Friday, 10th, Saturday, 11th and Sunday, 12th March respectively. See below for details on how to enter.

Kygo brings Palm Tree to Australia

Palm Tree Music Festival is coming to Australia! Bringing along some friends @tiesto @LFrequencies @SamFeldtmusic & @DJFrankWalker! Tickets on sale 10/20 9AM AEDT.

Exclusive pre-sale available to Palm Tree Crew VIP subscribers 🌴 pic.twitter.com/hM0xjjFzCU — Kygo (@KygoMusic) October 12, 2022

Kygo has hosted previous iterations of Palm Tree in New York, Mexico and Croatia. “Bringing the festival to new locations is always so exciting because we get to share this unique festival experience with new people,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be joining Tiësto and other great artists to perform at Palm Tree Music Festival in Australia.”

2022 was a big year for the artists on the Palm Tree Australia lineup. Kygo collaborated with Calum Scott and Gryffin on ‘Woke Up in Love’ while Tiësto had a mega hit with the Charli XCX collab ‘Hot in It’. Lost Frequencies found success with the James Arthur-assisted ‘Questions’.

We have two double passes available for each of Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. To win, email us at [email protected] with Palm Tree Giveaway in the subject line and a one sentence review of your favourite Tiësto or Kygo track.

By entering the competition, you agree to signing up to the Music Feeds e-newsletter. Entrants must be located within Australia.

