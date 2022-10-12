Palm Tree Music Festival to Make Australian Debut in 2023 with Tiësto, Kygo, Lost Frequencies and More

Having already made its debut in New York, Mexico and Croatia, Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo‘s Palm Tree Music Festival will head to Australia in 2023 for events in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. The bill will be headlined by Tiësto and Kygo, with Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker also on the bill.

The run festival will kick off on Friday, 10th March at Sydney Showgrounds, heading to Brisbane’s Riverstage the following day and wrapping up at Melbourne Showgrounds on Sunday, 12th March. Tickets are on sale next Thursday, 20th October from 10am AEDT.

Palm Tree Music Festival is coming to Australia! Bringing along some friends @tiesto @LFrequencies @SamFeldtmusic & @DJFrankWalker! Tickets on sale 10/20 9AM AEDT.

Exclusive pre-sale available to Palm Tree Crew VIP subscribers

— Kygo (@KygoMusic) October 12, 2022

“I can’t wait to be joining Tiësto and other great artists to perform at Palm Tree Music Festival in Australia,” Kygo said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Bringing the festival to new locations is always so exciting because we get to share this unique festival experience with new people.”

In his own statement, Palm Tree Festival co-founder Myles Shear said bringing the festival to Australia had been on the “bucket list” and was hopeful that after it makes its Australian debut next year, the event becomes “something people look forward to every year.”

The announcement comes after a big year for all the artists on the Palm Tree bill. Tiësto’s recent hits include Charli XCX collab ‘Hot in It’, while Kygo’s team-ups have included songs with DNCE and Gryffin. Lost Frequencies found success last year, meanwhile, with the Calum Scott-assisted ‘Where Are You Now’.

