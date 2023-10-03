GIVEAWAY: Win a VIP Double-Pass to See Dami Im, William Singe & More at 1MXSYD

Asian music festival 1MX will touch down on Gadigal land this weekend for a single-day event at the Hordern Pavilion. The 1MXSYD lineup includes Korean-Australian pop musician Dami Im, Australian-Maori sensation William Singe, rising Melbourne-based performer Keenan Te, Korean-New Zealander Milky Day, Filipino acts KZ Tandingan and Ben&Ben, and more.

Music Feeds has two VIP double-passes to give away to 1MXSYD, which is happening on Sunday, 8th October from 12.00 PM till 10:00 PM. Learn more below.

Dami Im – ‘Sound of Silence’

1MX has staged festivals in London and Toronto in recent months. 1MXLDN took place on the city’s Silverworks Island in July, with a lineup featuring Ben&Ben, Yuna, Moira, Johnny Orlando, Maymay and more. 1MXTOR was held at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage in September. The lineup included Dami Im and Ben&Ben – who’re both playing 1MXSYD – as well as Umi, Dabin, Thuy, Guapdad and more.

VIP tickets for 1MXSYD are selling for $180 online and will be available at the door for $225. But we’ve got two VIP double-passes to give away. To win, email us at contact@musicfeeds.com.au with ‘1MXSYD Giveaway’ in the subject line and a quick summary of what you do and don’t like about music festivals.

1MXSYD 2023

Sunday, 8th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Dami Im

William Singe

Keenan Te

Milky Day

KZ Tandingan

Ben&Ben

Maymay

Bini

