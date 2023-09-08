BIGSOUND Gallery: Ūla, bella amor, Keenan Te @ Ones to Watch, The Outpost

Ūla, bella amor and Keenan Te performed at the BIGSOUND edition of Live Nation’s Ones to Watch showcase on Wednesday, 6th September. Tait McGregor emceed the early evening event, which took place at Meanjin venue The Outpost.

It was a full house for Gold Coast pop artist bella amor, Melbourne singer-songwriter Keenan Te and the bubblegum grunge of the Sydney-based Ūla. Check out photo evidence of the event below.

Ones to Watch @ BIGSOUND 2023

bella amor Keenan Te Keenan Te Ūla Keenan Te Tait McGregor bella amor bella amor Ūla Ūla

