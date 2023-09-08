Ones to watch
bella amor at BIGSOUND 2023

BIGSOUND Gallery: Ūla, bella amor, Keenan Te @ Ones to Watch, The Outpost

By Music Feeds

Ūla, bella amor and Keenan Te performed at the BIGSOUND edition of Live Nation’s Ones to Watch showcase on Wednesday, 6th September. Tait McGregor emceed the early evening event, which took place at Meanjin venue The Outpost.

It was a full house for Gold Coast pop artist bella amor, Melbourne singer-songwriter Keenan Te and the bubblegum grunge of the Sydney-based Ūla. Check out photo evidence of the event below.

Ones to Watch @ BIGSOUND 2023

bella amor
Keenan Te
Keenan Te
Ūla
Keenan Te
Tait McGregor
bella amor
bella amor
Ūla
Ūla

Further Reading

The Artists to See at BIGSOUND 2023

Elizabeth: The Songs, Words, Treasures and Images that Inspired ‘Love Is The Easiest Salvation’

What’s in J-MILLA’s BIGSOUND Suitcase

Music Feeds
Music Feeds

Share article

Must Read

Related