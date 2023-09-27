Sydney live
Nile Rodgers | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Where to See Live Music in Sydney: All the Tours Happening in October 2023

By Music Feeds

Sydney is home to a range of iconic live music venues, from stately theatres like the Opera House and City Recital Hall to rock, pop and hip hop epicentres like the Enmore Theatre, Hordern Pavilion, Oxford Art Factory and the Factory Theatre.

What International Artists Are Performing in Sydney in October?

Solange

  • Friday, 29th September @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
  • Saturday, 30th September @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
  • Sunday, 1st October @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets

Kevin Morby

  • Saturday, 30th September @ Factory Theatre – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Thursday, 5th October @ Eltham Hotel (Northern NSW) – Tickets

Fireboy DML

  • Monday, 2nd October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Ghost

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets

FUJI||||||||||TA

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets

crys cole

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets

Ms. Lauryn Hill

  • Thursday, 5th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets

Mount Eerie

  • Thursday, 5th October @ Art Gallery of NSW – Tickets

Waterparks

  • Friday, 6th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

She Wants Revenge

  • Saturday, 7th October @ Manning Bar – Tickets

KISS

  • Saturday, 7th October @ Accor Stadium – Tickets
Young Henrys
Wallice | Supplied

Anders Colsefini

  • Wednesday, 11th October @ Crowbar – Tickets

Prateek Kuhad

  • Thursday, 12th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

Hobo Johnson

  • Thursday, 12th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Bakar

  • Friday, 13th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Peach Pit

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

James Marriott

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Factory Theatre – Tickets

Oliver Tree

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

Songer

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Mary’s Underground – Tickets

Phony Ppl

  • Sunday, 15th October @ Liberty Hall – Tickets

Asleep at the Wheel

  • Sunday, 15th October @ The Factory Theatre – Tickets

Descendents

  • Sunday, 15th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Masego

  • Sunday, 15th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

Earl Sweatshirt

  • Monday, 16th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Sorry

  • Thursday, 17th October @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

  • Tuesday, 17th October @ The Great Club – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Sunday, 1st October @ The Southern (Berry) – Tickets
  • Friday, 6th October @ The Australian Hotel (Ballina) – Tickets
  • Sunday, 8th October @ Tamworth Hotel (Tamworth) – Tickets

Lil Tjay

  • Tuesday, 17th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets
  • Wednesday, 18th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets

Wallice

  • Thursday, 18th–Sunday 22nd October @ SXSW Sydney (Various venues) – Tickets

Melissa Carper

  • Wednesday, 18th October @ The Great Club – Tickets

Jackson Dean

  • Wednesday, 18th October @ Factory Theatre – Tickets

Caity Baser

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Mary’s Underground – Tickets

The Chicks

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Bimbadgen (Hunter Valley) – Tickets
Warpaint
Warpaint | Credit: Robin Little/Redferns

Cannons

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets

Bury Tomorrow

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Crowbar – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Friday, 20th October @ The Newcastle Hotel (Newcastle) – Tickets

Diljit Dosanjh

  • Friday, 20th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets

Happy Mondays

  • Friday, 20th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Built to Spill

  • Friday, 20th October @ Manning Bar – Tickets

Redveil

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Mary’s Underground – Tickets

Lauv

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets
  • Sunday, 22nd October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Willie Watson

  • Sunday, 22nd October @ The Factory Theatre – Tickets

Warpaint

  • Monday, 23rd October @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets

Unknown T

  • Tuesday, 24th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Bright Eyes

  • Tuesday, 24th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets

Chromeo

  • Thursday, 26th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Santigold

  • Friday, 27th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets

Paul McCartney

  •  Friday, 27th October @ Allianz Stadium – Tickets
  • Saturday, 28th October @ Allianz Stadium – Tickets

The Lemon Twigs

  • Saturday, 28th October @ Manning Bar – Tickets

Makaya McCraven

  • Sunday, 29th October @ Factory Theatre – Tickets

The Corrs

  • Sunday, 29th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Tuesday, 31st October – Newcastle Entertainment Centre (Newcastle) – Tickets

Sparks

  • Tuesday, 31st October @ Sydney Opera House – Tickets

Music Festivals in Sydney – October 2023

Off the Rails

Sunday, 1st October @ Railway Parade, Marrickville

  • Amyl & the Sniffers
  • Private Function
  • RVG
  • Southeast Desert Metal
  • + more
  • Tickets

1MXSYD

Sunday, 8th October @ Hordern Pavilion

  • Dami Im
  • William Singe
  • KZ Tandingan
  • + more
  • Tickets

SXSW Sydney

Sunday, 15th—Sunday, 22nd October @ Various venues in Sydney’s CBD

  • Connie Constance (UK)
  • Ekkstacy (CAN)
  • Los Bitchos (UK)
  • Otoboke Beaver (JPN)
  • redveil (US)
  • Wallice (US)
  • + more – complete list
  • Tickets

Someday Soon

Saturday, 21st October @ Manning House, The University Of Sydney

Return to Rio Halloween Weekender

Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th October – Del Rio Resort, Wisemans Ferry NSW

  • Patrice Bäumel
  • Mark Farina
  • Nick Warren
  • Late Nite Tuff Guy
  • Sneaky Sound System
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Find a list of every international tour coming to Australia in 2023/24 right here

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

All of the Events Happening as Part of The Eighty-Six’s Super Saturday

Solange Locked In To Headline Volume, a New Festival at the Art Gallery of NSW

Music Feeds
Music Feeds

Share article

Must Read

Related