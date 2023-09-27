Where to See Live Music in Sydney: All the Tours Happening in October 2023

Sydney is home to a range of iconic live music venues, from stately theatres like the Opera House and City Recital Hall to rock, pop and hip hop epicentres like the Enmore Theatre, Hordern Pavilion, Oxford Art Factory and the Factory Theatre.
What International Artists Are Performing in Sydney in October?
Solange
- Friday, 29th September @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
- Saturday, 30th September @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
- Sunday, 1st October @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
Kevin Morby
- Saturday, 30th September @ Factory Theatre – Tickets
Also performing…
- Thursday, 5th October @ Eltham Hotel (Northern NSW) – Tickets
Fireboy DML
- Monday, 2nd October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Ghost
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets
FUJI||||||||||TA
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
crys cole
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ AGNSW (Volume festival) – Tickets
Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Thursday, 5th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets
Mount Eerie
- Thursday, 5th October @ Art Gallery of NSW – Tickets
Waterparks
- Friday, 6th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
She Wants Revenge
- Saturday, 7th October @ Manning Bar – Tickets
KISS
- Saturday, 7th October @ Accor Stadium – Tickets
Anders Colsefini
- Wednesday, 11th October @ Crowbar – Tickets
Prateek Kuhad
- Thursday, 12th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets
Hobo Johnson
- Thursday, 12th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Bakar
- Friday, 13th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets
Peach Pit
- Saturday, 14th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
James Marriott
- Saturday, 14th October @ Factory Theatre – Tickets
Oliver Tree
- Saturday, 14th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets
Songer
- Saturday, 14th October @ Mary’s Underground – Tickets
Phony Ppl
- Sunday, 15th October @ Liberty Hall – Tickets
Asleep at the Wheel
- Sunday, 15th October @ The Factory Theatre – Tickets
Descendents
- Sunday, 15th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Masego
- Sunday, 15th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets
Earl Sweatshirt
- Monday, 16th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Sorry
- Thursday, 17th October @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
- Tuesday, 17th October @ The Great Club – Tickets
Also performing…
- Sunday, 1st October @ The Southern (Berry) – Tickets
- Friday, 6th October @ The Australian Hotel (Ballina) – Tickets
- Sunday, 8th October @ Tamworth Hotel (Tamworth) – Tickets
Lil Tjay
- Tuesday, 17th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets
- Wednesday, 18th October @ Hordern Pavilion – Tickets
Wallice
- Thursday, 18th–Sunday 22nd October @ SXSW Sydney (Various venues) – Tickets
Melissa Carper
- Wednesday, 18th October @ The Great Club – Tickets
Jackson Dean
- Wednesday, 18th October @ Factory Theatre – Tickets
Caity Baser
- Thursday, 19th October @ Mary’s Underground – Tickets
The Chicks
- Thursday, 19th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets
Also performing…
- Saturday, 21st October @ Bimbadgen (Hunter Valley) – Tickets
Cannons
- Thursday, 19th October @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets
Bury Tomorrow
- Thursday, 19th October @ Crowbar – Tickets
Also performing…
- Friday, 20th October @ The Newcastle Hotel (Newcastle) – Tickets
Diljit Dosanjh
- Friday, 20th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets
Happy Mondays
- Friday, 20th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets
Built to Spill
- Friday, 20th October @ Manning Bar – Tickets
Redveil
- Saturday, 21st October @ Mary’s Underground – Tickets
Lauv
Willie Watson
- Sunday, 22nd October @ The Factory Theatre – Tickets
Warpaint
- Monday, 23rd October @ Oxford Art Factory – Tickets
Unknown T
- Tuesday, 24th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Bright Eyes
- Tuesday, 24th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Enmore Theatre – Tickets
Chromeo
- Thursday, 26th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Santigold
- Friday, 27th October @ Metro Theatre – Tickets
Paul McCartney
The Lemon Twigs
- Saturday, 28th October @ Manning Bar – Tickets
Makaya McCraven
- Sunday, 29th October @ Factory Theatre – Tickets
The Corrs
- Sunday, 29th October @ Qudos Bank Arena – Tickets
Also performing…
- Tuesday, 31st October – Newcastle Entertainment Centre (Newcastle) – Tickets
Sparks
- Tuesday, 31st October @ Sydney Opera House – Tickets
Music Festivals in Sydney – October 2023
Off the Rails
Sunday, 1st October @ Railway Parade, Marrickville
- Amyl & the Sniffers
- Private Function
- RVG
- Southeast Desert Metal
- + more
- Tickets
1MXSYD
Sunday, 8th October @ Hordern Pavilion
- Dami Im
- William Singe
- KZ Tandingan
- + more
- Tickets
SXSW Sydney
Sunday, 15th—Sunday, 22nd October @ Various venues in Sydney’s CBD
- Connie Constance (UK)
- Ekkstacy (CAN)
- Los Bitchos (UK)
- Otoboke Beaver (JPN)
- redveil (US)
- Wallice (US)
- + more – complete list
- Tickets
Someday Soon
Saturday, 21st October @ Manning House, The University Of Sydney
- Peach PRC
- What So Not
- 1300
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Return to Rio Halloween Weekender
Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th October – Del Rio Resort, Wisemans Ferry NSW
- Patrice Bäumel
- Mark Farina
- Nick Warren
- Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Sneaky Sound System
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Find a list of every international tour coming to Australia in 2023/24 right here
