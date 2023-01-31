Memphis LK to Support Carly Rae Jepsen on 2023 Australian Tour

Melbourne artist Memphis LK has been added to Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming tour of Australia. She’ll support the Canadian pop star as she makes her way around the country in March, playing dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Two more shows in Sydney and Melbourne were recently added due to demand – see all dates and details below.

Memphis LK: ‘Coffee’

Singer, DJ, and producer Memphis LK – formerly a member of the duo SAATSUMA – has been steadily making waves over the last few years. Her latest release, the Too Much Fun EP, dropped two weeks ago and featured the previously released single ‘Coffee’. Memphis recently played a DJ set at Berlin’s renowned HÖR studios, which is very much worth a watch.

Jepsen is returning to the country for the first time since late 2019. Apart from her headline shows, she’s locked in to co-headline Golden Plains in Victoria. Her latest album, The Loneliest Time, arrived in October 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday, 7th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

– SOLD OUT Wednesday, 8th March – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Thursday, 9th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Monday 13th March– Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

– SOLD OUT Tuesday, 14th March – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Tickets on sale now.

