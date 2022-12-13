Canowindra artist Gordi has released two new tracks, including a cover of Augie March’s classic ‘One Crowded Hour’.

She first performed the cover on ABC live music show The Sound back in 2020, and now has finally committed it to tape after it became a cult favourite of her repertoire. “My older brother bought Augie March’s album ‘Moo, You Bloody Choir’ on CD in 2006 and I remember holding the maroon textured packet in my hand,” she said about the song in a statement. “I was revisiting all the Australian tunes that I love and ‘One Crowded Hour’ sits high on that list.”

Gordi: ‘One Crowded Hour’

She’s also released a live version of her track ‘Unready’ – a single from her 2020 album Our Two Skins – which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House as part of VIVID Live this year. It’s almost a fully reworked version, with Gordi bringing in a vocoder on her vocals and paring the whole song back to sound markedly more sparse.

“For most of this year I have been touring my solo show and when I think about it, it’s kind of like I’m playing a set of covers of my own songs because I have to turn the arrangements into something I can play with two hands,” she said of the rework. “The one I enjoy playing most is ‘Unready’.”

The releases coincide with the announcement that Gordi – real name Sophie Payten – will be joining Bon Iver on their upcoming tour of Australia. It’s been a long time coming, having originally been scheduled to support the band back in 2020 before COVID hit.

The two artists have had a long relationship: they’re label mates on Jagjaguwar, and Gordi jumped on stage with the band on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a while back. She also recorded a chunk of her debut album Reservoir at Justin Vernon’s studio in Wisconsin.

Bon Iver will land in Australia in February for their first Australian tour in nearly a decade, playing shows in all major cities – details below.

Bon Iver Tour Dates

Tickets available now via Bon Iver website.

Friday, 17th February – Aware Super Theatre ,Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 18th February – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 21st February – Mona Foma at Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, 26th February – Perth Festival at Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA

Thursday, 2nd March – Riverstage Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 4th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 5th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

