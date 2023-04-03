Private Function Announce National Tour Behind New Album ‘370HSSV 0773H’

Melbourne punks Private Function have announced a national tour in support of their new album 370HSSV 0773H (that’s ‘Hello Asshole’ upside down if you hadn’t realised). The tour will see them crisscross the country across May and June, kicking things off in Frankston on Friday, 11th May and finishing up in Torquay on Friday 9th June.

They’ll be joined at every tour stop (except for the very last one) by Melbourne glam rock outfit Smooch; other acts such as Daddy Issues, Chimers, Piss Shivers, Leatherman and more will also pop up at various dates around the country. See the full list of dates and details below.

Private Function: ‘Seize And Destroy’

The lead-up to the album release last Friday, 31st March was typically chaotic. The band announced early in the campaign that they’d be releasing 3000 copies of the vinyl LP with a scratchie cover – a first, reportedly – and the winner of the scratchie would have their face printed into every album pressing thereafter (and get $2999 as well).

Private Function were initially blocked from releasing the scratchie cover in South Australia due to strict gambling laws, but received an exemption. The band also decided to release a “gold” version of the vinyl which was infused with their urine.

In another PF marketing move, the band threw one of the records on top of a random Red Rooster, which sent fans scrambling to various locations.

Thursday, 11th May – Pelly Bar, Frankston (w/ Smooch & Daddy Issues)

Friday, 12th May – Jive, Adelaide (w/ Smooch & Jongo Bones and the Barefoot Bandits)

Thursday, 18th May – Crowbar, Sydney (w/ Smooch & Grand Final)

Friday, 19th May – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle (w/ Smooch & Chimers)

Saturday, 20th June – Secret Venue, Wollongong (w/ Smooch & Hoon)

Sunday, 21st May – Beer Deluxe, Albury (w/ Smooch & Sabire)

Friday, 26th May – The Brightside, Brisbane (w/ Smooch & Piss Shivers)

Saturday, 27th May – Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast (w/ Smooch & The Crets)

Friday, 2nd June – Max Watts, Melbourne (w/ Smooch & Street Sweeper)

Saturday, 3rd June – Volta, Ballarat (w/ Smooch & Leatherman)

Friday, 9th June – Torquay Hotel, Torquay (w/ Alien Nose Job & By Audio (No Smooch))

