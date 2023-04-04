Groovin The Moo Announces 2023 Fresh Produce Acts: Lola Scott, J-MILLA, ASHWARYA & Dozens More

Regional fest Groovin The Moo has added a bunch of artists to its 2023 lineup as part of its Fresh Produce bill, including Melbourne pop act ASHWARYA, Sunshine Coast crew Betty Taylor, ‘Nuh Uh’ hitmaker Kanada The Loop, and more.

More than 90 acts have been added the full lineup, divided between the various legs of the festival. Other additions include Apricot Ink, Bella Amor, Old Mervs, and YB. See all the lineup additions below.

ASHWARYA: ‘Best Friend’

Groovin The Moo will kick off on Friday, 21st April at Adelaide Showground, before moving through Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast, and finishing up in Bunbury WA on Saturday, 6th May.

In mid-March, international headliners Omar Apollo and Skepta dropped out of the tour, with plans Nothing But Thieves and Genesis Owusu have stepping in as replacements. Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, ‘B.O.T.A.’ hitmaker Eliza Rose, and alt-J are all set to deliver sets at the festival.

Groovin The Moo 2023

Nothing But Thieves – JUST ADDED

Genesis Owusu – JUST ADDED

alt-J (UK)

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

bbno$ (Can)

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry (USA)

Eliza Rose (UK)

Fatboy Slim (UK)

Laurel (UK)

Luude

Ocean Alley

Omar Apollo (USA)

Royel Otis

Skegss

Skepta (UK)

Slayyyter (USA)

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May (UK)

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Fresh Produce Lineup Additions

Wayville

Aleksiah

J Milla

Kanada The loop

Molly Rocket

Bygone

Cocteau Twinks

Checkers

Infinities

Natasha Bianca

Nelya

Sacredd

Strict Face

Stefan Rossi

Temple

Maitland

Butterknife

Hey! Astro

Lola Scott

Talakai

Beller

Bigrex

Bum Bag

CHLOE

Cosmic Cowgirl

JYC.

Max McDonald

Neon Motion

Panameira

Pilo

Shuvcheck

Someone’s Friends

Canberra

Apricot Ink

Hunny Lala

Sputnik Sweetheart

YNG One

Bilolo

Ceylon

Chloe Maguire

Fitt Tek Records

It’s A London Thing

Mia Sørlie

Micah Heathwood

Reubok

Sweethard

Tsotsi

Bendigo

ASHWARYA

Forest Claudette

NAYYETHWEY

Run Wylda

Alice Payne

Coach Frank

Cunningham

Deus Sax

Dreschler

Jackson Guan

Kuma The Third

Lashes

Luna Orbit

Mason Flint

Third Rail Studio Presents

Tonky

Sunshine Coast

Bella Amor

Betty Taylor

Karlou

YB.

1TBSP

Alex Millington

AVEON

Beverly Thrills

Fitch

Kessin

KIIPS

Lawless

Mudcrab DJs

Rewk

Vicious Beats

Ya Girl Party B

Bunbury

Fool Nelson

Kiera Jas

Old Mervs

South Summit

2SPICII

Anesu

Astron

Bad Habits

Dear Sunday

Jaida-Rose

JAYSNBRWN

JXNIOR

NXT2NONE

Princi

SammyTheSinner

WheresHolly?

Friday, 21st April – Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Saturday, 22nd April – Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Exhibition Park, Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, 29th April – Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, 30th April – Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA

