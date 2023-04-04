Groovin The Moo Announces 2023 Fresh Produce Acts: Lola Scott, J-MILLA, ASHWARYA & Dozens More

Regional fest Groovin The Moo has added a bunch of artists to its 2023 lineup as part of its Fresh Produce bill, including Melbourne pop act ASHWARYA, Sunshine Coast crew Betty Taylor, ‘Nuh Uh’ hitmaker Kanada The Loop, and more.
More than 90 acts have been added the full lineup, divided between the various legs of the festival. Other additions include Apricot Ink, Bella Amor, Old Mervs, and YB. See all the lineup additions below.
ASHWARYA: ‘Best Friend’
Groovin The Moo will kick off on Friday, 21st April at Adelaide Showground, before moving through Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast, and finishing up in Bunbury WA on Saturday, 6th May.
In mid-March, international headliners Omar Apollo and Skepta dropped out of the tour, with plans Nothing But Thieves and Genesis Owusu have stepping in as replacements. Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, ‘B.O.T.A.’ hitmaker Eliza Rose, and alt-J are all set to deliver sets at the festival.
Groovin The Moo 2023
- Nothing But Thieves – JUST ADDED
- Genesis Owusu – JUST ADDED
- alt-J (UK)
- Amy Shark
- Ball Park Music
- Barkaa
- bbno$ (Can)
- The Chats
- Choomba
- Confidence Man
- Denzel Curry (USA)
- Eliza Rose (UK)
- Fatboy Slim (UK)
- Laurel (UK)
- Luude
- Ocean Alley
Omar Apollo (USA)
- Royel Otis
- Skegss
Skepta (UK)
- Slayyyter (USA)
- Slowly Slowly
- Sophie May (UK)
- Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
- Teenage Dads
- Teenage Joans
Fresh Produce Lineup Additions
Wayville
- Aleksiah
- J Milla
- Kanada The loop
- Molly Rocket
- Bygone
- Cocteau Twinks
- Checkers
- Infinities
- Natasha Bianca
- Nelya
- Sacredd
- Strict Face
- Stefan Rossi
- Temple
Maitland
- Butterknife
- Hey! Astro
- Lola Scott
- Talakai
- Beller
- Bigrex
- Bum Bag
- CHLOE
- Cosmic Cowgirl
- JYC.
- Max McDonald
- Neon Motion
- Panameira
- Pilo
- Shuvcheck
- Someone’s Friends
Canberra
- Apricot Ink
- Hunny Lala
- Sputnik Sweetheart
- YNG One
- Bilolo
- Ceylon
- Chloe Maguire
- Fitt Tek Records
- It’s A London Thing
- Mia Sørlie
- Micah Heathwood
- Reubok
- Sweethard
- Tsotsi
Bendigo
- ASHWARYA
- Forest Claudette
- NAYYETHWEY
- Run Wylda
- Alice Payne
- Coach Frank
- Cunningham
- Deus Sax
- Dreschler
- Jackson Guan
- Kuma The Third
- Lashes
- Luna Orbit
- Mason Flint
- Third Rail Studio Presents
- Tonky
Sunshine Coast
- Bella Amor
- Betty Taylor
- Karlou
- YB.
- 1TBSP
- Alex Millington
- AVEON
- Beverly Thrills
- Fitch
- Kessin
- KIIPS
- Lawless
- Mudcrab DJs
- Rewk
- Vicious Beats
- Ya Girl Party B
Bunbury
- Fool Nelson
- Kiera Jas
- Old Mervs
- South Summit
- 2SPICII
- Anesu
- Astron
- Bad Habits
- Dear Sunday
- Jaida-Rose
- JAYSNBRWN
- JXNIOR
- NXT2NONE
- Princi
- SammyTheSinner
- WheresHolly?
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 21st April – Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA
- Saturday, 22nd April – Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW
- Sunday, 23rd April – Exhibition Park, Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT
- Saturday, 29th April – Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC
- Sunday, 30th April – Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD
- Saturday, 6th May – Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA
Tickets on sale now via www.gtm.net.au or www.moshtix.com.au
