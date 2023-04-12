Here Are the Set Times For Groovin The Moo 2023

Groovin The Moo will visit six locations during late April and early May. The 2023 headliners include international acts alt-J, Fatboy Slim, Denzel Curry and Nothing But Thieves, and Australian artists Amy Shark, The Chats, Confidence Man, Genesis Owusu, Slowly Slowly and Ball Park Music.

The tour begins at Adelaide Showground in Wayville, SA, on Friday, 21st April, before moving through Maitland, NSW, Mitchell, ACT, Bendigo, VIC and Warana, QLD. Groovin The Moo 2023 will wrap up at Hay Park in Bunbury, WA, on Saturday, 6th May. Set times for all six events have now been published.

There’s been more lineup activity in the lead-up to Groovin The Moo than organisers might’ve hoped. Halfway through March, it was announced that two major international drawcards, Skepta and Omar Apollo, had “unfortunately cancelled their Australian tours.” Nothing But Thieves and Genesis Owusu were added to the lineup as a result.

Earlier this month, more than 90 acts were added to the lineup as part of the Fresh Produce programming. The latest recruits include Melbourne pop act ASHWARYA, Sunshine Coast crew Betty Taylor, ‘Nuh Uh’ hitmaker Kanada The Loop, and loads more.

Groovin The Moo 2023 Set Times

Friday, 21st April – Wayville, SA

Saturday, 22nd April – Maitland, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, 29th April – Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, 30th April – Warana, QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Bunbury, WA

