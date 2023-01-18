Groovin The Moo Will Return This Year With A Full National Run

Australia’s beloved regional romp Groovin The Moo will be back this year for its first full national run since 2019.

The fest has announced its 2023 dates, heading to six states and territories around Australia this April and May.

“We have missed you terribly”

However, there will be one big change this year, with the festie visiting Queensland’s Sunshine Coast instead of its usual Townsville.

Promoters blamed “logistical challenges” and “increased financial pressures” for the move.

“We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023,” GTM’s Steve Halpin said in a press statement.

“We have missed you terribly and can’t wait to bring back the good times around the country. Whilst we are very sad not be returning to Townsville, we look forward to bringing GTM to the Sunshine Coast.”

Last year, Groovin returned for the first time since COVID, heading to only three cities – Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo.

The lineup included international acts Wolf Alice, BROODS, Thomas Headon, Snakehips, Milky Chance, Riton and Chaii, as well as Hilltop Hoods, Middle Kids, Peking Duk, Alice Ivy, Hockey Dad, Jesswar, JK-47, Polaris and many more.

Catch Groovin The Moo’s 2023 dates and locations below.

Groovin The Moo 2023 Dates

Friday, 21st April – Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Saturday, 22nd April – Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW

Sunday, 23rd April – Exhibition Park, Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, 29th April – Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, 30th April – Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Saturday, 6th May – Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA

