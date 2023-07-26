Happy Birthday Mick Jagger: 80 Years Old Today

Legendary Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger, is celebrating his 80th birthday today, after kicking the ass of COVID-19, heart surgery and a solid 60 years of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll.

A slew of musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rock immortal upon reaching the big milestone, including his Stones’ bandmate, Ronnie Wood.

“Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger!” the guitarist posted on Twitter, alongside a gallery of iconic images picturing Jagger throughout the years.

Meanwhile, the official Rolling Stones Twitter account told their pouty-lipped leader to “keep on rockin”, alongside a two-minute long video of some of his finest moments.

It’s a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! ? ?? Keep on rockin’ Mick! ??? pic.twitter.com/DU7LOfy6Gs — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2023

Jagger reportedly marked the big event in true rockstar fashion, renting out London’s four-acre Chelsea Physic Garden and partying with 300 of his famous bandmates and friends.

Born on July 26th, 1943, in Dartford, England, Jagger’s impact on the music industry and pop culture is beyond measure. He and The Rolling Stones played a pivotal role in the cultural revolution of the 1960’s, influencing generations upon generations of musicians and music fans.

Six of Jaggers’ eight decades have been spent rolling with The Stones, with their last Australian tour taking place in 2014.

He is the father of eight children, with the eighth born in 2016 when he was 73 years old.

Happy birthday, mate.

