Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder feature on The Rolling Stones’ New Single ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

The Rolling Stones have released a new single featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, called ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’. It’s the second track to be taken from their upcoming album Hackney Diamonds, which will arrive on Friday, 20th October.

The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and pulled together in studios in London, the Bahamas, and Los Angeles. The band invited Wonder to come in and record with them while in LA, while Lady Gaga’s appearance on the track was almost accidental. The singer had just stopped by to say hello as she was recording in the same studio, and starting singing along to the track.

The Rolling Stones: ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder

“[She] was sitting there on the floor just digging it and singing along” to the in-progress song before Jagger requested that they ‘do it properly’,” guitarist Ron Wood recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“She just walked in, in front of me, and she just curled up in a ball in front of me on the floor,” Jagger said. “And then someone gave her a mic, and she started singing oohs and ahs.”

“I felt that the song needed a place of celebration, a celebration of the spirit of the rhythms and the spirit of just everybody coming together for that event,” Wonder said of the collaboration. “It’s not saying, ‘Goodbye,’ to me, it’s saying, ‘Hello.’”

Hackney Diamonds will feature a cavalcade of A-listers, including Elton John and Paul McCartney. It also features contributions from the band’s former bassist Bill Wyman and late drummer Charlie Watts. The album is the first release of new material from the band since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

