Harbourlife Announces 2023 Lineup: Patrick Topping, Meduza, & More

Sydney’s Harbourlife has just waterbombed us with its 2023 lineup. This year, the one-day harbourside dance party will feature the likes of English DJ Patrick Topping, Italian trio Meduza, Biscits and more, lighting up the stage in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

This year’s eight-hour rager will also feature French House veterans BRAXE + FALCON, groove specialists Oden & Fatzo and homegrown house heroes, Mell Hall and WILLO.

HARBOURLIFE 2023 LINEUP

The festival will be going down at Fleet Steps, Macquarie’s Point on Saturday, 18th November, meaning you can toast the impending summer with some of the best electronic music going around.

Now that the lineup has dropped, you’ve officially got one week to decide whether you’re going to snap up tickets when they go on to the general public next Wednesday.

For now, you can peep all the details down below.

Harbourlife 2023 Lineup

MEDUZA

PATRICK TOPPING

BISCITS

BRAXE + FALCON

MELL HALL

ODEN & FATZO

WILLO

Saturday, 18th November – Fleet Steps, Macquarie’s Point, Sydney, NSW

Presale from Tuesday, 1st August at 12PM AEDT

General Public On Sale from Wednesday, 2nd August 12PM AEDT via Fuzzy

