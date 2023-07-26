SXSW Sydney Adds Queer Eye’s Tan France, Coachella CEO + More Local & International Artists to 2023 Lineup

SXSW Sydney has added more than 60 new local and international artists to its inaugural lineup, alongside a handful of new featured speakers that will appear at the event’s conference. Queer Eye star Tan France and Coachella CEO and veteran promoter Paul Tollett will appear as speakers at the event, alongside just-announced Slack CTO Cal Henderson.
On the music front, artists such as Chanel Loren, US group Almost Monday, Death by Denim, Barkaa, Babitha, Mia Wray, Superego, Gut Health, UK’s SORRY, NZ’s Daily J, MELOWDOWNZ and Molly Payton, DICE, and Mitch Santiago.
Chanel Loren: ‘Playlist’
Previously announced artists include UK indie singer Connie Constance, Los Bitchos, Canadian artist Ekkstacy, American rapper redveil and Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, and local acts Alter Boy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Dust, Mi-Kaisha, Milku, Pania, Phoebe Go and Teenage Joans. All up, there’ll be more than 400 performances from artists across the week. See the full updated lineup below.
“With just under three months to go, this is the first time we’ve been able to hint at the scope of the inaugural SXSW Sydney,” managing director Colin Daniels said in a statement. “Never before have this many entrepreneurs, artists, futurists, innovators and titans of every industry all been in Sydney at one time. As we pull together over 1,000 events and experiences, our team are still searching for a poster big enough to reveal it all.”
SXSW Sydney will run from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October. Find out more about SXSW Sydney here.
SXSW Sydney 2023 Lineup Additions
- 0800
- 33 Below
- Adoy
- Alex Mather
- Almost Monday
- Ashy
- Babitha
- Baby Cool
- Barkaa
- Bella Amor
- Besties
- Big Words
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
- Chanel Loren
- Charley
- Daily J
- Darlinghurst
- Death by Denim
- Dylan Atlantis
- Fazerdaze
- Flyana Boss
- Friday
- G.A.C
- Gabba
- Girl and Girl
- Gold Fang
- Grevious Bodily Harm
- Grrrl Gang
- Gut Health
- Hotel Mira
- Ijale
- Isaac Puerile
- Isyana Sarasvati
- Jess B
- Jujulipps
- Kobie Dee
- Lil Cheery & Goldbuuda
- Lunadira
- Mazbou Q
- Melowdownz
- Mia Wray
- Mim Jensen
- Miss June
- Miss Kaninna
- Mitch Santiago
- Molly Payton
- Moss
- Mousey
- Nick Ward
- Paige
- Park Rd
- Pookie
- Proteins of Magic
- Rett Smith
- RIIKI REID
- Shady Nasty
- SIXSAIDIT
- Skeleten
- SORRY
- South Summit
- STUMPS
- Superego
- There’s A Tuesday
- Trophie
- Tulliah
- ŪLA
- Velvet Tripp
- Who Shot Scot
- Wildfire Manwurrk
Dates & Venues
- Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October – Various venues, Sydney
