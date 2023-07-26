SXSW Sydney Adds Queer Eye’s Tan France, Coachella CEO + More Local & International Artists to 2023 Lineup

SXSW Sydney has added more than 60 new local and international artists to its inaugural lineup, alongside a handful of new featured speakers that will appear at the event’s conference. Queer Eye star Tan France and Coachella CEO and veteran promoter Paul Tollett will appear as speakers at the event, alongside just-announced Slack CTO Cal Henderson.

On the music front, artists such as Chanel Loren, US group Almost Monday, Death by Denim, Barkaa, Babitha, Mia Wray, Superego, Gut Health, UK’s SORRY, NZ’s Daily J, MELOWDOWNZ and Molly Payton, DICE, and Mitch Santiago.

Chanel Loren: ‘Playlist’

Previously announced artists include UK indie singer Connie Constance, Los Bitchos, Canadian artist Ekkstacy, American rapper redveil and Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, and local acts Alter Boy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Dust, Mi-Kaisha, Milku, Pania, Phoebe Go and Teenage Joans. All up, there’ll be more than 400 performances from artists across the week. See the full updated lineup below.

“With just under three months to go, this is the first time we’ve been able to hint at the scope of the inaugural SXSW Sydney,” managing director Colin Daniels said in a statement. “Never before have this many entrepreneurs, artists, futurists, innovators and titans of every industry all been in Sydney at one time. As we pull together over 1,000 events and experiences, our team are still searching for a poster big enough to reveal it all.”

SXSW Sydney will run from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October. Find out more about SXSW Sydney here.

SXSW Sydney 2023 Lineup Additions

0800

33 Below

Adoy

Alex Mather

Almost Monday

Ashy

Babitha

Baby Cool

Barkaa

Bella Amor

Besties

Big Words

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Chanel Loren

Charley

Daily J

Darlinghurst

Death by Denim

Dylan Atlantis

Fazerdaze

Flyana Boss

Friday

G.A.C

Gabba

Girl and Girl

Gold Fang

Grevious Bodily Harm

Grrrl Gang

Gut Health

Hotel Mira

Ijale

Isaac Puerile

Isyana Sarasvati

Jess B

Jujulipps

Kobie Dee

Lil Cheery & Goldbuuda

Lunadira

Mazbou Q

Melowdownz

Mia Wray

Mim Jensen

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Mitch Santiago

Molly Payton

Moss

Mousey

Nick Ward

Paige

Park Rd

Pookie

Proteins of Magic

Rett Smith

RIIKI REID

Shady Nasty

SIXSAIDIT

Skeleten

SORRY

South Summit

STUMPS

Superego

There’s A Tuesday

Trophie

Tulliah

ŪLA

Velvet Tripp

Who Shot Scot

Wildfire Manwurrk

Dates & Venues

Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October – Various venues, Sydney

