Hard-Ons Announce a Trio Headline Dates to Close Out 2023

Sydney veterans Hard-Ons have announced a handful of headline dates to round out their very busy 2023. The band will play three shows on the east coast throughout December, kicking things off at the Pot Belly Bar at Belconnen, before playing Sydney’s Crowbar and finally Carlton’s John Curtin Hotel.

The band will be joined by a few bands on the short run, including The Meanies and JJ McCann Transmission (Melbourne), Screamfeeder and The Hot Ness (Sydney), and Hydranaut in Canberra. See all dates and details below.

Hard-Ons: ‘Apartment for Two’

It’s been a typically hectic year for the band, having released their new album Ripper ’23 and embarked on tours throughout Australia and abroad. The album was the first they’d recorded and produced wholly with new frontman Tim Rogers – who joined the band in 2021.

The band recently dropped a new video for the recent Ripper ’23 single ‘Apartment for Two’, and released a new single for ‘In Falls Everything’.

“For the last few albums we’ve been connecting/reconnecting with the more traditional aspects of Oz Rock,” The Hard-Ons’ Peter ‘Blackie’ Black shares. “When ya have the radio blasting whatever comes on will seep into your noggin… can you dig it!!”

Thursday, 14 December 2023 – Pot Belly Bar Belconnen, ACT

Friday, 15 December 2023 – Crowbar Sydney Leichhardt, NSW

Saturday, 16 December 2023 – John Curtin Hotel Carlton, VIC

