Watch Harry Styles Cover ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite in Sydney

Over the weekend, Harry Styles wrapped up the Australian leg of his Love On Tour dates with a pair of shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. During the second of those shows – on Saturday, 4th March – Styles was joined by Daryl Braithwaite to cover ‘The Horses’.

Styles had previously covered the song – originally by Rickie Lee Jones, popularised by Braithwaite’s 1990 cover – on Perth and Melbourne dates, but this marked the first time Braithwaite joined in on the rendition. Watch fan-shot footage of that below.

Daryl Braithwaite Joins Harry Styles to Perform ‘Horses’

Braithwaite had previously been in the audience for both of Styles’ Melbourne gigs at Marvel Stadium last month, and heaped glowing praise at the singer for both concerts. “What an extraordinary night it was at [Harry’s] gig,” Braithwaite wrote on Facebook after the first.

“Wet Leg who opened were very good and fresh. I just love the feeling of these massive concerts as they take on a life of [their] own. Harry Styles is so good at what he does and they loved him. I was completely overwhelmed by the night.”

Discussing the second evening, where Styles covered ‘The Horses’ (sans Braithwaite), the singer described the moment as “so surreal” and “overwhelming and so enjoyable”.

Styles is a longtime fan of Braithwaite and his version of ‘The Horses’. In fact, it was a frequent setlist inclusion during Styles last Australian tour back in 2018, with Styles singing the 90s hit at most stops and jokingly telling a fan at one concert, “If you talk dirt on Daryl Braithwaite one more time, you’re out.”

Styles’ Australasian tour concludes tomorrow night (Tuesday, 7th March) with a gig at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium. In that time, he’s released not one but two new albums – 2019’s Fine Line and last year’s Harry’s House, which won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

