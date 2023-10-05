Watch Jorja Smith Rework Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’

UK singer Jorja Smith has covered Harry Styles’ colossal single ‘As It Was’ in the BBC Live Lounge. Smith strips the single way back, turning the rushing pop track into a muted, R&B cut – listen to the track below.

Smith also performed her recent single ‘Little Things’, taken from her just released new record Falling Or Flying, the eagerly anticipated follow-up to her 2018 debut Lost & Found. The record was recorded alongside anonymous production DAMEDAME*, who hail from the same West Midlands town as Smith.

Jorja Smith Covers Harry Styles

“I feel like making the album brought me back home,” Smith said in a statement about Falling or Flying.

“Where you’re from is where you get your powers, and that’s why I’m so grateful I could make this with DAMEDAME* – they still have their roots in the ground from back home. And we had so much fun making this.”

The album “touches on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself”, the singer added. “It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself.”

Smith snagged a bunch of nominations and awards for Lost & Found, including being tipped for the prestigious Mercury Prize, taking home Best Breakthrough Act at the AIM Independent Music Awards, and winning a BRIT Award for Best Female Solo Artist.

Further Reading

FKA twigs Announces New Mixtape Ft. The Weeknd, Shygirl, Jorja Smith + More

Jorja Smith Treats Us To New Single, ‘Addicted’

Jorja Smith Softly Kills ‘Like A Version’ With Soulful Cover