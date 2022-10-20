With just a month to go until Harvest Rock, the festival has announced playing times for the weekend. With a lineup including Jack White, Crowded House, Courtney Barnett, and Genesis Owusu, ticket holders can now plan their dashes between the festival’s two stages.

The inaugural run of the event is set for Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th November at Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka & King Rodney Park/Ityamai-itpina in Adelaide.

Use the Harvest Rock app to plan your weekend

There’s also a Harvest Rock app available for iOS and Android, with festival info including a site map, artist profiles, and a customisable planner. Festival-goers can program in their preferred acts and get a personalised schedule to pull up on their phones.

Music aside, the weekend will also include dining experiences including WILDWOOD, with Michelin star chef and restaurateur Jake Kellie collaborating with Australian wine critic Nick Stock for a pair of decadent lunches.

Tickets for the festival are still available here.

Harvest Rock Festival 2022

JACK WHITE (Only Australian show)

CROWDED HOUSE

THE BLACK CROWES

KHRUANGNBIN

GROOVE ARMADA

SAM FENDER

THE LUMINEERS

TONES AND I

THE AVALANCHES

COURTNEY BARNETT

KURT VILE (Only Australian show)

ANGUS & JULIA STONE

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

HOT CHIP

GOANNA

GENESIS OWUSU

THE LIVING END

CAT POWER

YOU AM I

MEG MAC

MARLON WILLIAMS

HOLY HOLY

ALEX CAMERON

RUBY FIELDS

ALLEN STONE

ELECTRIC FIELDS

TOWNS

SLOWMANGO

ARC PRESENTS NEIL YOUNG’S HARVEST LIVE

Further Reading

Jack White Leads Lineup For Adelaide’s Newest Festival, Harvest Rock

Harvest Rock Festival Announces Michelin Star Lunches and Curated Wine Pairings

Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy Lead 2022 ARIA Awards Nominees