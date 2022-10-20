With just a month to go until Harvest Rock, the festival has announced playing times for the weekend. With a lineup including Jack White, Crowded House, Courtney Barnett, and Genesis Owusu, ticket holders can now plan their dashes between the festival’s two stages.
The inaugural run of the event is set for Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th November at Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka & King Rodney Park/Ityamai-itpina in Adelaide.
Use the Harvest Rock app to plan your weekend
There’s also a Harvest Rock app available for iOS and Android, with festival info including a site map, artist profiles, and a customisable planner. Festival-goers can program in their preferred acts and get a personalised schedule to pull up on their phones.
Music aside, the weekend will also include dining experiences including WILDWOOD, with Michelin star chef and restaurateur Jake Kellie collaborating with Australian wine critic Nick Stock for a pair of decadent lunches.
Tickets for the festival are still available here.
Harvest Rock Festival 2022
- JACK WHITE (Only Australian show)
- CROWDED HOUSE
- THE BLACK CROWES
- KHRUANGNBIN
- GROOVE ARMADA
- SAM FENDER
- THE LUMINEERS
- TONES AND I
- THE AVALANCHES
- COURTNEY BARNETT
- KURT VILE (Only Australian show)
- ANGUS & JULIA STONE
- THE TESKEY BROTHERS
- HOT CHIP
- GOANNA
- GENESIS OWUSU
- THE LIVING END
- CAT POWER
- YOU AM I
- MEG MAC
- MARLON WILLIAMS
- HOLY HOLY
- ALEX CAMERON
- RUBY FIELDS
- ALLEN STONE
- ELECTRIC FIELDS
- TOWNS
- SLOWMANGO
- ARC PRESENTS NEIL YOUNG’S HARVEST LIVE
