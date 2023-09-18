Lineup Announced for Heaps Good 2023/24: Flume, Foals, The Avalanches, SBTRKT + More

Heaps Good Festival has revealed the lineup for its 2023/2024 edition, with local favourites Flume and The Avalanches, and UK rock outfit Foals leading the announcement. There are a bunch of international acts set to appear, including producer SBTRKT, English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, big beat heroes Basement Jaxx, and singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone.

On the local front, expect to see MAY-A, Sycco, and indie pop act Logan. The dedicated dance stage Sound Archive will return to the Adelaide festival, and this year it’ll feature DJs and producers like Mall Grab, RONA., Logic1000, and Kettama. See the full lineup below.

Foals: ‘Life Is Yours’

Heaps Good launched in Adelaide in January 2023. It’s expanding to two more cities over the New Year’s period, kicking off at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on Sunday, 31st December before heading to Sandstone Point in Queensland on Tuesday, 2nd January. The festival will land in Adelaide on Saturday, 6th January.

Keep up to date with all the music festivals happening over the summer with our regularly updated list.

Heaps Good 2023/2024 Lineup

Flume

Foals

The Avalanches

SBTRKT (Mel & Brisbane)

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) (Mel Exclusive)

Declan Mckenna (Adl & Brisbane)

Griff

Holly Humberstone

MAY-A

Sycco

Logan

Sound Archive Lineup (Adelaide)

Mall Grab

Kettama

Salute

Logic1000

Rona.

Denim

Dates & Venues

Sunday, 31st December 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 2nd January 2024 – Sandstone Point, City of Moreton Bay QLD

Saturday, 6th January 2024 – Adelaide Showground, Adelaide SA

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, 20th September. A pre-sale will happen from 4pm today via Heaps Good’s website.

Further Reading

Set Times Announced for Yours & Owls 2023

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

Lineup Announced for Let Them Eat Cake 2024: BICEP, salute, Yung Singh, C.FRIM + More