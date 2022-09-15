Continuing her artistic evolution under her own name, R&B songwriter and performer Shanae (fka MADAM3EMPRESS) has released a strong new single in ‘Illusions’.

The release of the single follows on from the debut of Shanae’s new material at BIGSOUND 2022 – a triumph for the Sydney artist, who has been consistently growing in confidence and output since the release of debut single ‘Come On Over’ last year. Of her new track, Shanae says ‘Illusions’ is “super personal to me, and one of the most vulnerable songs I’ve ever written.”

For ‘Illusions’, Shanae co-wrote the song with Rory Noble, and carries with it a mix of sultry R&B elements that fans of Jean Deaux and even D’Angelo would vibe with. Following on from 2021’s ‘Some Type Of Way’ single, ‘Illusions’ balances Shanae’s clear love for R&B, Neo-Soul and jazz – the end result here fusing each in an addictive end result.

As a live performer, Shanae has been levelling up in terms of presence, supporting Grammy winning artist PJ Morton earlier in 2022, as well as landing on multiple must watch lists; as well as showcasing at the aforementioned BIGSOUND festival this month.

