Heavy Metal Icon Tim Ripper Owens Announces ‘Highly Limited’ Australian Shows

Former Judas Priest frontman and all-around heavy metal icon Tim “Ripper” Owens is coming down under for a whirlwind trip, announcing a pair of exclusive Aussie headline dates next month for fans in Sydney and Melbourne.

Presented by metal mecca Utopia Records, the two-show-only tour will see the rock legend perform tracks off his new solo album, Return to Deathrow, as well as a bunch of classic tunes from the likes of Judas Priest, Dio and Black Sabbath.

RIPPER – Return To Death Row [Official Lyric Video]

Ripper, who’s life loosely inspired for the 2001 Hollywood blockbuster Rock Star, made headlines back in 1996 when he went from fronting a Judas Priest cover band to being hired to front the real thing. He recorded two studio LP’s with his childhood heroes and served as their singer til 2003, when they reunited with original vocalist, Rob Halford. He went on to front Iced Earth til 2007 and has since served time with KK’s Priest, Spirits Of Fire, the Three Tremors and A New Revenge.

Aussie metalheads will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with this titan of metal at Sydney’s Crowbar on Thursday, 11th May (with support from locals Bastardizer, Plastic Bath, BARB and Dreamteam DJ’s) as well as Melbourne’s Bendigo Hotel on Friday, 12th May (with locals MANIAXE, Flitcraft & DJ Ash Lightning warming up the stage).

And to make sure the job gets done right, Ripper has assembled a crack-team of homegrown Aussie shredders as his backing band, featuring members of the Frankie’s (RIP) World Famous House Band, Harlott and Bad Moon Born.

Tickets are on sale now and you can cop all the details down below.

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 11th May – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW w/Bastardizer, Plastic Bath, BARB & Dreamteam DJs – tickets here

Friday, 12th May – Bendigo Hotel, Melbourne, VIC w/MANIAXE, Flitcraft & DJ Ash Lightning – tickets here

