Here Are the Set Times for Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS 2023

Darwin’s all ages music festival BASSINTHEGRASS is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Saturday, 20th May. The festival lineup includes international chart-topper Tones and I, Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, mid-aughts electropop dons The Presets and the perennial Australian idol Guy Sebastian. You can find the playing times below.
It’s all happening at Mindil Beach in the heart of Darwin. BASSINTHEGRASS is regarded as a gateway to Top End tourism. The festival organisers, the Northern Territory Major Events Company, even threw in a $50 Travello voucher with every ticket purchase, giving punters $50 off a number of Territory tourist experiences.
Baker Boy – ‘In Control’
The festival lineup also includes Angus & Julia Stone, Ocean Alley, Hooligan Hefs and Amy Shark, as well as rising acts Bella Maree, Steph Strings, Prayer Corby and Jack Botts. Final tickets can be purchased here – last year’s event attracted just shy of 16,000 people to Larrakia country.
BASSINTHEGRASS 2023 – Set Times
Tropical Stage
- Bella Maree: 1.10pm
- Steph Strings: 1.45pm
- LDRU: 2.45pm
- Peach PRC: 4pm
- San Cisco: 5pm
- Ocean Alley: 6.30pm
- Hooligan Hefs: 7.45pm
- Tones and I: 9pm
- Angus & Julia Stone: 10.30pm
Palm Stage
- Prayer Corby: 1.15pm
- Jack Botts: 2pm
- MAY-A: 3pm
- Babe Rainbow: 4.15pm
- Baker Boy: 5.15pm
- Guy Sebastian: 6.45pm
- Spacey Jane: 8pm
- Amy Shark: 9.30pm
- The Presets: 11pm
Date & Venue
- Saturday, 20th May – Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT
