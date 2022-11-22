Bassinthegrass, the Northern Territory all ages music festival, has announced its 2023 lineup. The festival will include some heavyweights of Australian music, with Tones and I, Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, mid-oughties electropoppers The Presets and the perennial Australian idol Guy Sebastian all on the bill

Bassinthegrass will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in May 2023. The sold out 2022 event welcomed close to 16,000 people to Darwin’s Mindil Beach on Larrakia country.

Bassinthegrass 2023

The single day event also includes Angus & Julia Stone, Ocean Alley, Amy Shark, Hooligan Hefs and more. Organisers, the N.T. Major Events Company, are encouraging festivalgoers to make the most of their time in Darwin by including a $50 Travello voucher with every ticket purchase. The voucher can be redeemed for a Territory tourist experience.

Even after 20 years, the question remains as to whether the name of the festival is meant to rhyme and, if so, whether bass rhymes with grass or vice versa. Either way, it’s a shining example of George Mandler’s Schema Incongruity theory, which basically says that weird things tend to stick in your memory.

Bassinthegrass 2023

Amy Shark

Angus & Julia Stone

Babe Rainbow

Baker Boy

Guy Sebastian

Hooligan Hefs

Jack Botts

L D R U

MAY-A

Ocean Alley

Peach PRC

The Presets

San Cisco

Spacey Jane

Steph Strings

Tones and I

Tickets here.

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 20th May – Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

