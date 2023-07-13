Hiss Golden Messenger Announces Debut Australian Shows

Hiss Golden Messenger – the long-running project of singer-songwriter M.C. Taylor – have announced a pair of Australian headline shows for September this year. Taylor’s debut Australian run will kick off with a show at the Corner in Melbourne on Wednesday, 27th September before a show at the Great Club in Sydney the following evening.

The shows will see Taylor joined by his full live band. They’ll also perform at this year’s edition of Dashville Skyline which will take in the Hunter Valley over the September/October long weekend. Tickets are on sale next Monday, 17th July.

Hiss Golden Messenger – ‘Nu-Grape’

“I’m beyond excited to announce that Hiss Golden Messenger will be playing a short run of shows in Australia at the end of September 2023! It’s long been a dream of mine to head down under,” Taylor said in a statement when announcing the shows.

“It’s really quite hard to believe that, having put out well over ten records under the Hiss Golden Messenger name and clocked hundreds of thousands of miles around the US and in Europe, I’ve never been to your fair shores—and these performances are going to be something special.”

Hiss Golden Messenger’s Australian shows will take place shortly after Taylor’s new album with the project, Jump for Joy, is released. Taylor has released two singles from the album thus far – ‘Nu-Grape’ last month and ‘Shinbone’ earlier this week – ahead of its arrival on Friday, 25th August.

Hiss Golden Messenger 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 27th September – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Thursday, 28th September – The Great Club, Sydney

Friday, 29th/Saturday, 30th September – Dashville Skyline, Hunter Valley

Tickets on sale Monday, 17th July

